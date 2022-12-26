The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, December 27, 2022

As the days continue to wean into a new year, today's energy turns optimistic as it ushers you gently into a new perspective.

The Moon shifts into the loving and dreamy sign of Pisces early in the day, casting light over any darkness that has seemed to prevail as of late.

The Moon represents your feelings and emotions regarding yourself and your life, so while in Pisces, it tends to feel more positive about all matters.

Pisces is a water sign that gravitates toward what seems unique, spiritual and, most of all, otherworldly.

While the Moon is in this water sign today, it is a great chance to come back to yourself and allow yourself to see things more positively than they have been.

It can be challenging to find that silver lining when you are in the thick of your emotions regarding career, family, or love.

Yet, this silver lining can make all the difference. Instead of focusing today on what does not feel right or lacking, your perspective will shift to the benefit of everything and the joy you possess.

Automatically, when you focus more on what is positive, you naturally attract more of that into your life. If you only see what is wrong or lacking, that is all it will feel like you continually receive.

But seeing that silver lining also expands into all areas of your psyche and life.

While the Moon is in hopeful Pisces today, it will form a balancing aspect to the Sun in Capricorn.

The Sun in astrology represents action and your external life, and in Capricorn, the Sun is about the effort you are willing to put in to achieve what is most important to you.

You get a positive energy boost and a sense of contentment while the Sun and Moon are in harmony.

This is not settling back into the status quo or comfort zone, but instead the acceptance that comes from being exactly where you are within your life.

When you can find contentment within the process, then you are more likely to be able to surrender to the overall journey that your soul has signed up for in this life.

As evening falls, much positivity and contentment will rule most of the day. The Pisces Moon will square retrograde Mars in Gemini, igniting an insatiable desire to act on your inner desires.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, December 27, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is in Pisces today, activating your inner emotions and feelings. This allows you to tap into that inner mystic that governs so much of your authentic spirit. You will feel more like yourself, more able to embrace life and to decide wholeheartedly what you want to create.

As the Moon aligns with the Sun, you should start following your desires and dreams, providing a stable ground for your dreams. Mars retrograde in Gemini has been bringing up themes related to home and family. Today, you can reconnect with your feelings about this theme to adjust moving forward.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars retrograde allows reflection. Today as Mars in Gemini unites with the Pisces Moon, you will receive a career insight. Pisces rules all aspects related to work and works to ensure that anything you do is connected to your passions and purpose. Today, brainstorm about career changes that lead to abundance and balance. Honor your needs and beliefs about what you want to create in this life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This theme of Pisces and Gemini energy has been one that has dominated your life since October. Pisces energy rules your home and family, while Gemini governs your romantic relationships. Something is shifting in these two areas of your life, bringing changes and new opportunities— perhaps you will experience new romance in the place you call home.

The Pisces Moon will rejuvenate your feelings for your home and those that make up that inner sanctuary. As it squares off with Mars in Gemini, it will help direct you toward what matters most and help you find the fire to keep going, no matter how intimidating it may seem.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.