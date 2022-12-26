The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their Love During The Moon Square Mars On December 27, 2022

Alright, it's December 27, 2022, and we're coming down the line. The end of the year is upon us; today, three zodiac signs feel the pressure of closing this one out properly.

And for three zodiac signs, that means confessing our love to the person we want in our lives. It's worth taking a chance. We know it. We feel that it's now or never and that if we don't jump on this opportunity, we may miss our grand chance at making the person we want our own.

This is the effect of the Moon in conflict with Mars; it makes us fierce and determined. We want who we want, and gosh darn it, we will get them. (We hope.)

Moon square Mars will not take 'no' for an answer. That, of course, doesn't necessarily mean we won't be receiving a 'no.' Still, it does mean that we go for the person we want.

We're not going to stop all that easily; one of the reasons we feel so fervent about the person we're about to go after is because, on some deep level, we KNOW they like us, too. It's like, all we want to do is nudge the inevitable into being.

And so, with all the knowledge we are now equipped with, we attempt to do what we've put off for way too long: we approach the person we want as our partner and show them how we are the right choice for them. Can we do this? The clock is ticking, zodiac signs. And you're off!

These are the three zodiac signs who confess their love during the Moon Square Mars on December 27, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to play nice, and you can be the nicest person in the world when you want to be. You have a reputation for your polite ways and are also quite seductive because you don't press people. You let them come to you, and they always do. You present yourself as a person of good intentions with a high level of respect for everyone you encounter.

On this day, however, your natural 'cool' may be set on fire during Moon square Mars, as it hits you that there's something you need to take place before the year is out, and that is securing a partner. You have someone in mind, someone you adore, though the two of you have never crossed out of the friend zone. It's time to use those powers of seduction now, Libra. If you want this person, lay it on thickly, as this game has just begun.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You tend to surprise people with your nerve, and on December 17, you won't hold back. During Moon square Mars, you will get the feeling that if you don't do what you've been planning to do all year long, you'll blow your big opportunity, as you feel this week is handing you the primo chance to get something right. What's 'right' is the idea of you being with the person you have been crushing on.

Why not? That's your feeling. Why not just go for it? Make this person know where you are coming from and what you'd like to see together for the two of you. What's the worst that can happen? Do they reject you? So what? You've been rejected before, but you also know that you don't get anything unless you ask. So, brave and nervy Sagittarius, you will ask today. That is your mission. Good luck, soldier.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't see the point in dating or feeling people out to see if they are worthy of your time. The main reason you feel this way is that you already know who you want, and even though they don't know it, they will. Oh boy, will they ever.

You are fearless when fighting for love, and during Moon square Mars, you'll have all the ammo you need to blast through their hearts and make them see how truly special you are.

You need them to see this quality in you, this loving person just resting inside you. You feel like you have so much to give and that the person receiving such a blessing has to be worth your time. You've found that person; now to convince them that this is the right move. Success is yours, Pisces. Fear not; plunge on in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.