The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships For The Week Of December 26, 2022 - January 1 , 2023

Starting December 26, four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships now that Chiron is direct in Aries.

Chiron will align with The North Node in Taurus this week, making the week of December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023, a time to open yourself to see things from a new perspective, and these four zodiac signs will do just that.

So much of this week's energy is pointed to understanding that you are wounded, or your comfort zone is holding you back from the adventure, joy and abundance held within the life you seek.

You cannot gain something if you first do not release what you no longer need or you've outgrown. In the coming days, these four zodiac signs are invited to embrace more of your healing, see things from a new perspective, and let go of the relationships or beliefs you have already outgrown.

Mercury will turn retrograde in Capricorn this week, adding some challenging moments to already-stressed relationships and helping you remember that you cannot sacrifice yourself for anyone, no matter how much it may feel like you love them.

It is a week of awareness, and thanks to the Aries First Quarter Moon, it also brings a significant decision.

Choosing to walk from a place of healing versus wounding will always be the biggest deciding factor in your life.

Here are the four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships from December 26, 2022, through January 1, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter just entered your zodiac sign last week, and while a huge abundance is waiting for you in the new year, you are also being asked to clear out space within your life to make room for it. This week Chiron in your zodiac sign aligns with the North Node in Taurus.

Chiron in Aries has helped you heal those beliefs and thoughts about yourself and your life that have kept you in the never-ending pattern of trauma or chaos. When you understand how your actions have or have not taken have all played a part in the outcome of a relationship, you can finally start to see how to change it. The North Node in Taurus is activating themes of value this week which often can help you focus on who matters most to you.

However, Mercury begins its retrograde in Capricorn this week, bringing up career-related themes. You may focus more on your career or money this week than on who is there for you as you progress. This can be a temporary priority, but it will not only have far-reaching repercussions but also will be something that transitions you out of the relationship you are currently in.

You can only focus on one thing at a time, and this week you will feel more stable financially. It is essential to observe that if you focus more on these matters this week than your relationship, that is the answer you have been searching for.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are entering a time of your life where the new and adventurous will take center stage. It is time to explore all those things you have talked about. This week The North Node is in Taurus, bringing you a feeling of destiny as you realize that you should not have to give up everything in your life to maintain your relationship.

It is not that healthy compromise does not exist but that you should not feel like sacrificing yourself or your dreams to hang onto a relationship. This will extend into next year, but a breaking point arrives this week as Mercury turns direct in Capricorn along with the First Quarter Moon and Chiron in Aries.

Capricorn energy rules all matters related to luck, including travel, learning, and stepping outside your comfort zone. Aries rules your subconscious, the parts of yourself that you deny or avoid because they seem too scary to acknowledge or speak on.

As these forces align this week, it is about remembering what you genuinely wanted for your life, not because they seem fun but because these ideas and dreams are connected to your higher purpose within this life. Do not be afraid this week if you end up feeling like you must choose between your relationship and yourself; remember, you are the one that you are going to be spending the rest of your life with.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are moving into a very auspicious time in your romantic life; however, you need to be mindful of the choices that you are making. Jupiter just turned into Aries expanding anything connected to your home and family. This energy is intensified today as Chiron and The First Quarter Moon also occur within this sign. Jupiter will bring abundance into your life; however, you may need to decide to embrace it.

Chiron in Aries has recently turned direct, meaning there is much processing involving all themes related to your healing. For you, you are being asked to bring greater healing to your home and family life. Whether this is finding peace within something that has occurred in the past or deciding something that is going on currently, you need to let go of something that has been holding you back.

For you, this week brings the realization that no matter how much you have wanted to do things differently or had hoped that they would turn out that way, you are still holding onto something that is only taking you away from the life you want to live. Do not be afraid to release an outdated belief or relationship this week that feels more reminiscent of the past than the future you want to live in.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you begin to have a healthier viewpoint, you also tend to feel like greater opportunities are opening up. Mercury is the planet that rules thoughts and communication. In Capricorn, Mercury brings attention to the healthiness within yourself and your life. Capricorn energy governs not just physical health but mental and emotional health.

With Mercury retrograde here, it will allow you to be more aware of how your thoughts end up affecting the conversations you have and the actions that you take. The North Node in Taurus will support this by aligning with Chiron in Aries, triggering themes involving expansion and even your soul purpose. Just because you want a relationship to be the right one does not mean that sheer will can make it so.

This week it is time to embrace the Capricorn benefits and allow yourself to see things from a healthier perspective. By making this shift, you will allow yourself to embrace your purpose in this life, including some fantastic new experiences. Trust the path, even if you are uncertain where it may lead.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.