The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 19, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, December 19, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Pick from your heart, Aries. Love is always a choice. People you care about can do things that are disappointing or difficult, but it's you who decides whether or not you'll care for them anyway.

Taurus

Love what it is that you have to do, Taurus. You are here to pick happiness over sorrow. From hobbies to your career, including the person whom you want to love, be with someone who makes you smile and gives you a sense of happiness.

Gemini

There's romance everywhere, Gemini, if you want to see it. There are so many messages out in the world that emphasize discarding a person who has hurt your heart. You can find the rainbow, though, and see the beauty behind a storm.

Cancer

Family is where you hang your hat, Cancer. If traveling, you may feel a sense of homesickness at times. Being out of town can give you a sense of longing for your own things and your personal space,

Leo

A kind word is always a good choice, Leo. A single sentence can carry so much healing power. It's not easy to know what to say when a person is hurting, but a small pause to think it through can help.

Virgo

It's not what you have, but what you use it for, Virgo. You tend to put others above yourself, and that is not a bad thing. But there are times when you may fear you don't have enough. Love often makes what you give stretch beyond your expectations.

Libra

Pick yourself first, Libra. There is always room for love when your cup is full. Self-care is always the best place to start. You love better when you are happiest from the inside out.

Scorpio

Loving someone does not mean you have to keep them close in your life. You can choose to distance yourself from a person who is not in a good place. Giving them space can help them to see where they need to do shadow work because your lack of presence puts all attention on themselves.

Sagittarius

Unconditional love often starts with friendship. Taking things slowly is rarely a mistake for new love. You can get to know a person without feeling rushed. It's not easy but it does take the pressure to perform off of your shoulders.

Capricorn

Being single can feel sad or even frustrating during this time of year, but it opens the door to doing the things you want. You get to focus on your career, buying things for the people you love without answering anyone, and you also get to spend time with yourself.

Aquarius

Study the meaning of love and become a student of its fullest expression. Read poetry and thought leaders on the topic. See what lessons of love may be right for you to pursue and work into your own life.

Pisces

Give of yourself without holding back, as this can teach you how to trust the universe and its ability to make up for areas where there is a lack.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.