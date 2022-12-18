The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 19, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 18, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, December 19, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
RELATED: The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 18, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 19, 2022:
Aries
Pick from your heart, Aries. Love is always a choice. People you care about can do things that are disappointing or difficult, but it's you who decides whether or not you'll care for them anyway.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Taurus
Love what it is that you have to do, Taurus. You are here to pick happiness over sorrow. From hobbies to your career, including the person whom you want to love, be with someone who makes you smile and gives you a sense of happiness.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Gemini
There's romance everywhere, Gemini, if you want to see it. There are so many messages out in the world that emphasize discarding a person who has hurt your heart. You can find the rainbow, though, and see the beauty behind a storm.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Cancer
Family is where you hang your hat, Cancer. If traveling, you may feel a sense of homesickness at times. Being out of town can give you a sense of longing for your own things and your personal space,
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Leo
A kind word is always a good choice, Leo. A single sentence can carry so much healing power. It's not easy to know what to say when a person is hurting, but a small pause to think it through can help.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Virgo
It's not what you have, but what you use it for, Virgo. You tend to put others above yourself, and that is not a bad thing. But there are times when you may fear you don't have enough. Love often makes what you give stretch beyond your expectations.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Libra
Pick yourself first, Libra. There is always room for love when your cup is full. Self-care is always the best place to start. You love better when you are happiest from the inside out.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio
Loving someone does not mean you have to keep them close in your life. You can choose to distance yourself from a person who is not in a good place. Giving them space can help them to see where they need to do shadow work because your lack of presence puts all attention on themselves.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
Unconditional love often starts with friendship. Taking things slowly is rarely a mistake for new love. You can get to know a person without feeling rushed. It's not easy but it does take the pressure to perform off of your shoulders.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Capricorn
Being single can feel sad or even frustrating during this time of year, but it opens the door to doing the things you want. You get to focus on your career, buying things for the people you love without answering anyone, and you also get to spend time with yourself.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Aquarius
Study the meaning of love and become a student of its fullest expression. Read poetry and thought leaders on the topic. See what lessons of love may be right for you to pursue and work into your own life.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces
Give of yourself without holding back, as this can teach you how to trust the universe and its ability to make up for areas where there is a lack.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.