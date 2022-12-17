The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 18, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, December 18, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today's daily tarot is focused on the Empress while the Moon spends another day in Libra.

The Empress encourages us to listen to our inner voice which speaks loud and clear when we take the time to listen.

Quite frankly, that's a tall order when we are all preparing for the joy of this season. For some of us, thoughts of past memories—some less favorable— can come up.

The tarot horoscope for Saturday can give a lot of additional insight to what is happening. Read on to explore what this means for your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a beautiful day full of opportunities, Aries. Smile because this day is going down in the books as one that you will want to remember.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

When your intuition comes tapping you on the shoulder, trust it to be a voice of reason. Some information is being helpfully made known to you. That's why your gut sometimes sounds like a nagging instinct. It's there for you to listen to it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

So many sales and offers are being presented to you online and in stores. It's hard not to shop until you drop. Keep tabs on your budget and try not to buy anything that would lead to remorse later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't live your life one-sidedly. Remember to balance everything. If you want to indulge a little bit more in the decadence of the season, go for a walk. Staying up late, then sleep in. Balance in all things!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready to put the past behind you. There's nothing you'd love better than to hurry toward your future and enjoy all that is being promised to you by the offer of a clean and fresh start.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Bad things can happen, but behind every sudden storm is a wonderfully brilliant rainbow.

You're going to thrive after all that you've experienced this week. You'll have the best stories to share and powerful advice to give to others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is what you decide to do with the time that you have. A lot of people spend their lives waiting for the right moment. The luck you need is doing things even when the moment isn't right to manifest your opportunities.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are a thinking personality type, and that is why you're ready to do some deep diving into a sci-fi or mystery show with twists and plots that make you think. It's time to relax on the sofa until you can't stay awake anymore.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today presents you with an uphill battle of sorts. It's so easy to become discouraged or think you ought to throw in the towel and quit. Imposter syndrome is not easy to handle, but once you get past this part of the day, you'll reach a goal and feel so glad you stuck around until the end.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There's something wonderful about following certain traditions that have been in your family for a long time. Treasure these moments, Capricorn. If you have been letting a few fall by the wayside, there is still time to revive the ones you love the most.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

When it comes to people who do amazing things in the world, your zodiac sign is often at the top of the list. Even when you feel you are at your weakest, fate and destiny remind you that you have a place to be in this world. Nothing can take that away from you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented and skilled. You not only surprise others but admit it, Pisces. There are times when you even surprise yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.