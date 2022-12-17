The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 18, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, December 18, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 18, 2022:

Aries

Aries, keep the tone in check. Everyone is having a good time, but you may struggle in the area of relationships. In part, blame it on them on the moon in Libra.

Taurus

Taurus, you are in a upbeat mood and your attitude reflects all the positive energy you are planning to share with the people you love. If there are little details you want to square away before everyone takes off before the holiday, today is the day to catch up.

Gemini

Gemini, it can be really romantic to play a game of trivia with your loved one or a group of friends. This weekend, kick back and relax. There's too many good things to be thankful for.

Cancer

Cancer, put up the holly and go on the hunt for some mistletoe. You may be finding yourself in a sweet spot where you and a special someone finally cross the line.

Leo

Leo, say goodbye to the good morning text. Someone wants to hear your voice over the phone first thing in the day. Don't be like everyone else, make your love note special.

Virgo

Virgo, it's time to put a ring on it. You know what you want and are sure in your heart that this person is the one. Let your intentions be known. It's time to pop the question.

Libra

Libra, there's nothing wrong with self-care. Before the big day, when you are up to your elbows in wrapping paper, take time out for yourself. It's okay to check out and relax.

Scorpio

Scorpio, an ex may try to come back into your life because they miss you during the holiday season. It's too soon to get excited about their appearance in your life. Before you let your guard down, wait and see.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the truest form of love is expressed through friends. Someone single may need you to be a shoulder to lean on at this time. If you have a few moments to spare, call and check your people.

Capricorn

Capricorn, now that the work week has wound down, it's time to enjoy your family celebrations. Catch up on all the shopping you haven't done yet. This is going to be fun for you.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you may dislike religious ceremonies, but your parents may still want you to attend a holiday service with them. If you plan to go, make their day and let them know in advance.

Pisces

Pisces, love should never be kept a secret for too long. Even if your secret crush should never know how you feel, it's best to get it out of your head and heart. Write it down on paper or tell a friend you trust. See how you feel afterward.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.