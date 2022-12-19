Zodiac

The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 20, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 19, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Something great is in store for you. Life has a funny way of taking a turn for the better when you least expect it. Remain optimistic and keep hope in your heart

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready for the next chapter. With the new year just around the corner, you have decided to keep your eyes set on the future. As hard as it may be, remain in the moment, as this time is valuable too.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Gift-giving candy is creative if you think outside the box. A homemade gift that is made with care and thought can be a lot more meaningful than a store-bought one.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Accidents happen. Rather than point fingers and blame someone for an incident, think of how to fix and solve the problem.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Sometimes memories of an ex can resurface during the holidays. Even though you are not together anymore, this is a chance to make new memories and fill your life with positive moments with

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are quite a few unknowns left. Waiting for your packages to get delivered and managing schedule changes due to unpredictable schedules, the stress can grow. Remain levelheaded.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Pay attention to your dreams. Dreams can be symbolic and give you insight into yourself and your situation. Write them down and start a journal to ponder them over time.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

It takes time to get back into the groove of things. Many traditions are coming back now that the pandemic is behind us. Check out your local newspaper to see what events are making a return.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Worry only gets you so far. Try to put certain cares aside and focus on what you can control.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You’ll make it to the finish line. Don’t give up now, even though money may be tight and you’re unsure how to manage all the bills. You can be creative and find a way.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You’ve got this. Others may be creating problems that negatively affect you. However, you will always rise above because of your mindset.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

No matter where you find yourself this time of year, there is always one small thing to be optimistic about. Look for the magic in the season. It’s all around you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

