Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week, December 19 - 25, 2022

Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, shifts signs into Aries this week, reminding you that what you are trying to manifest is ahead of you and not behind.

Jupiter tends to expand whatever it touches within your life.

It helps you expand your life, connect with your inner abundance and release those aspects of yourself and your life holding you back.

Jupiter in Aries works swiftly as it understands there is no point in rereading an old story and hoping for a different outcome.

This is about a break from the past, giving you room for the future.

You can do all the manifesting you want. However, if you are still hanging onto people or situations that provide comfort, you are also not telling the universe that you are ready for what you seek.

Abundance comes from risk, and that strange feeling only occurs when you leave your comfort zone and do something differently.

This is the lesson and reminder that the luckiest moments of your life are ahead of you and never in the past.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for December 19 – 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, December 20

This is the start of something utterly unique in your life. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, shifts into your sign for a significant part of next year. Jupiter in Aries is about taking new opportunities, letting the past go and having an intoxicating sense of hope and optimism. This is your green light to seize all new beginnings for growth that cross your path.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 23

The New Moon in Capricorn lights up the luckiest part of your life, helping you build the foundation to support your dreams. Use this energy to take steps to begin what you have been thinking of or trying to manifest. Even the smallest step signals the universe that you are ready for the blessings you seek.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, December 20

Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, focuses its energy on your social circle this week, where it will remain into the new year. With Jupiter in Aries, expect to feel a calling to move ahead. Take advantage of new opportunities with friends or family members and feel gratitude for those who show up to support you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 23

This week brings luck, but it may involve more of the romantic kind. Neptune in Pisces activates your luck sector and merges with Mercury in Capricorn, highlighting your romantic relationship. This is a beautiful energy and, after a more challenging period in love, is precisely what you need. Give your partner and love a chance this week to help remind you why it is who you are with and not where you are that matters most.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 23

The week ahead brings profound healing moments that bring lucky opportunities into your life. Chiron, the asteroid known as the wounded healer, turns directly into Aries, which lights up the luck sector of your life. This means that to be able to seize those chances that will lead to abundance, you first must heal parts of yourself that were not able to receive it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Thursday, December 22

Uranus in Taurus brings luck this week, just as Venus in Capricorn adds much-needed joy. Instead of focusing on where you must go or what still does not feel like it is how you want it, take time to enjoy your progress. When you slow down and find joy at the moment, you also attract it and, in this case, luck for the future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 23

The New Moon in Capricorn activates themes around your home, family and committed relationships this week. You are heading into a portion of your life that will revolve around romance and your home. This may bring greater commitment, marriage or even a new home. Trust yourself and your feelings to fully embrace this chapter you are walking into.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, December 20

Jupiter is a planet of abundance and expansion. As it enters your health sector this week, it is time to recognize that the luck you seek is within yourself. You may examine health routines, ways of thinking or even relating to others. The healthier you feel, the better decisions you make, which will, in turn, reflect in the lucky breaks you receive.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, December 20

Jupiter, your ruling planet, enters Aries here, carrying you through a massive portion of the new year. Aries energy rules the part of your life that deals with themes of joy, self-expression and even children. This transit can lead to a pregnancy, but it can also help you embrace more of your childlike wonder for life. Jupiter will try to show you that life gets bigger and more beautiful when you express your feelings and dreams fully.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 23

The New Moon in Capricorn this week in your zodiac sign is your chance from the universe to set some new intentions for yourself. Focus on what you genuinely want from life, what you believe in and what you need from others. This New Moon can help you set the framework for the path ahead and for you to experience all that you have hoped life would bring.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Friday, December 23

With Saturn beginning to wrap up its stay in your zodiac sign, you have had a lot of final pieces of healing clicking into place. Chiron, the wounded healer, turns direct in Aries this week, bringing great conversation and communication. It is one thing to grow but another to be able to share that experience with those closest to you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, December 20

Jupiter is leaving your sign for Aries; however, it is only set to bring even abundance to your life. Jupiter in Aries is activating all aspects of value, including finances. This will be a very financially abundant time as well as being able to discern who is of benefit to you in this new chapter of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.