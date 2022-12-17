The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 18, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, December 18, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Grab your favorite pumpkin spiced beverage with a friend and shop until you drop. Today is perfect for hitting the stores and people watching with the astrological energy in a fire and air sign.

The Sun in Sagittarius has us looking for adventure. In fact, the entire world is abuzz with social energy as today's Moon glides through people-oriented Libra.

There's so much left to do with only 13 days left to the month, and all of 2022. Let's make the most of this weekend's energy!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to get ready for a trip, Aries. There are so many places you've yet to see, both locally or even abroad. Put in your request for time off and see what types of specials are available for you to go off on an adventure.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Chin up, Taurus. All the hard work you've been pouring your life into is turning from a cacoon into a beautiful butterfly moment. You are surrounded by success everywhere you go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's something special about this moment. Call it divine timing or fate, whatever it is that you are doing at this moment in your life, all of it is written in the stars, just for you to enjoy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a natural when it comes to being yourself and showing others what it looks like when you're comfortable in your own skin. There's nothing more pure or lovely than a soul that does not mind just letting their inner light shine.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's nice to surround yourself with like-minded people, which is remarkable about being around best friends. This weekend you may find yourself in the company of individuals who are much different from you, and you'll also want to be open to hearing their points of view... even if they aren't your kindred spirits.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today marks the start of a new beginning, and it's a fantastic time to see where the road will lead. You get to define the future, Virgo. This is a moment in time that is all about what you want and what you need to experience in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is all about freedoms, Libra. Freedom to be yourself, and to be what you want be on a day like this. Don't let the past hold you back from living a life you have longed for. Begin with making peace with the part of you that often fears change and holds on to what is known.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do something adventurous and challenging, even if it's only a simple task like putting together a piece of furniture or trying to fix something by yourself instead of calling a friend. Turn your perception on its head, and be willing to stretch your beliefs about yourself today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Amid all the beautiful songs about the beauty of the holiday season, a part of you is keenly aware that others don't have what they need. Your humanitarian side is alive and well, helping you to see that the universe needs more givers, and you want to be one of the more generous ones.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tonight you may feel like doing something a bit more on the quiet side. Perhaps a night of careful reflection on what worked in 2022 and what you would like to improve is in order. It's the perfect evening to see the opportunities you have in front of you to embrace the universe's call to be in harmony within yourself and the world around you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, be slow to judge others. You may see the areas of a friend's life that could improve. Before speaking about what they can do better, reflect on how this new insight could also be applied to your world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You experience an outpouring of blessings from friends and family who see you as a light in their lives. Not only do you feel love from others, but you also get a huge boost of love and luck from the universe!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.