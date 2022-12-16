The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 17, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, December 17, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

A few of the day's tarot cards seem to have a firm stance on what is right and wrong in our lives.

There are days when our intuition speaks softly and other times bolder than our ears are ready to hear.

The weekend may feel rushed as we move in preparation for the end of the year.

What does your tarot card have in store for you starting Saturday?

Read on to find out.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, today is your lucky day, and it does not happen by chance but by using your recourses. No matter what twists and turns life's journey takes you on, you are the one who decides your fate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Elevate your mind. There are many opportunities to think small, but you will want to rise above the noise and see things from a higher perspective. There is no need for you to stay little in this big big world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

It's all about balance. There are many things, from parties to friends pulling you in different directions. It's easy to get distracted and have tunnel vision. So be aware.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Be aware of what seems to be simple. Everything that looks easy is complex. So before you think you can do something, do your homework. It might be different from what you want to do, after al

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why wait for someone to permit you to be happy? Everyone has to decide for themselves how they want to spend their time. Give a person a deadline; if they miss it, it's on them. After that, you get to live your own life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're at a place where you need to choose one thing to focus on. As much as you love to be diversified, the path to success is specializing in one area you love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

There is a lot of information going around right now about events that concern you. Try not to let the news get you down. Focus on the positives. Step away from the screen and your cell phone and clear your mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hard work pays off big. As tempting as it may be to quit because you are tired, don't give up. You will be glad when you have a finished product.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Everyone wants to socialize and go out and have fun, but deep inside, you want to keep to yourself, but there is a spiritual side to the holidays. Some people will have different paths.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

There are so many reasons to give in to temptation. People share sweets and bake their family's favorite recipes; you want to enjoy it all, but pace yourself. Give yourself a limit and stay healthy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Everyone has a bad day, but you don't have to allow it to ruin the rest of the weekend. Do the best you can and look forward to the future. Find something fun to do and pursue that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's always one friend that will put a smile on your face. So make plans to spend time with someone who makes you feel good and enjoy being around you, even when you're doing nothing major.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.