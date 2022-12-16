The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 17, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, December 17, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today's Sun is in Sagittarius. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra, which rules friendships, partnerships, balance, and harmony.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be selective. Sometimes it's better to think about what you have to say before you say it. Blurting your thoughts when you are still unsure about how you feel can be a mistake. Better safe than sorry.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know when it's time for a change. Your life will always present you with opportunities that will take you in a new direction. While one path may make sense to you currently if it doesn't align with your most profound dreams, why pursue it? That is an answer only you can provide.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today you may experience conflict partly due to your work schedule and your partner's needs. Expect to be spread thin. You cannot be all things to all people. But you can do the best you can with what you have.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every once in a while, you meet someone who changes how you see everything in your life. When this happens, it can take you by surprise. You might be glad to have this experience, even if it takes work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

All families have their share of secrets they don't want anyone to know about. It can be challenging to be in a position where you feel you're hiding something from someone. But all information is relative. Some things are only required to know if it matters for the role in your life. Only time can tell what that means.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are on a path of discovery. Today is a good day for deep research into a subject you're interested in learning more about. Clear your schedule if you can, and take time to understand what you need to know about a person, a school, or an opportunity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are in a romantic mood. It's a beautiful day for buying tickets to a museum or a romantic play. Schedule time out with someone who is light-hearted and as sentimental as you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Everyone's home is a bit messier, and your desire to orderly things can be challenging.

Go with the flow, Scorpio. You may discover that giving into the flow of things is a beautiful ride to experience.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

We are at a Mercury shadow period, and now you want to be extra careful about signing contracts or making money-related deals. Check the fine print, and be sure to review the details. Don't be afraid to ask for extra time if you need it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Keep both feet on the ground. Don't let worrying about the future push you into making decisions you regret. Instead, feel confident in yourself and your ability to handle life's uncertainties. It's better to stand on your own two feet than cling to help that you know associated with toxic people.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Plan to do something that helps you escape from the daily grind. Pick a few shows you'd like to binge-watch on your favorite streaming service. If you love to go to the movies, why not see something in 3D or where you can eat and watch a film with a friend?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Lay the foundation for your dreams. You have a big plan and vision for your future. It may involve retirement. Let today go by with working at least one hour on your goal.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.