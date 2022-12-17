The 3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During Moon In Scorpio, December 18 - 20, 2022

Nobody ever said, "December is such an easy-going month." Never. And why not? Because it's not only NOT an easy month, it's a month filled to the brim with people trying to figure out what their lives are about, where they are going, and what's ahead for them to look forward to.

December has us wrapping things up and making them tidy, so they aren't a nuisance in January. We are coming to terms with mighty topics like forgiveness and the ultimate hardest topic of them all: letting go. December is a make-or-break month for many people, and while we might be on the up and up, there are still a couple of drawbacks for the three zodiac signs in astrology.

Today, there will be heartbreak. It may be fresh or stale, but it's not going away, and it might have, had we not the power push of the Scorpio Moon, which exacerbates all negativity. We have seen a situation that has made us feel humiliated and hurt; we are heartbroken, and the timeliness of it all feels so inappropriate. Why now? Well, why not now?

A few of us will come to know that something in our lives doesn't need to be there; if it stays, it will only worsen. Moon in Scorpio belches out old memories and lets us dwell on them for too long. We will take old heartbreaks and make them new again on December 18. The key here is to know what is real and what is fantasy, and even though we have had our hearts broken, we do not have to accept this condition as 'eternal.' It's not. We'll all rise above; we can't help it.

The three zodiac signs who see heartbreak during the Moon in Scorpio, December 18 - 20, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd like to think of yourself as progressive and always on the move; you have an image that you'd like to maintain, and that is the one of the well-balanced Libra who makes no mistakes and is always on the ball. Images are like mirrors, and now and then, the mirror cracks and when it does, the one who looks in the mirror becomes disillusioned with the entirety of the mirror and the image within. You feel like you are cracking, and it is due to the idea that you can't get over someone.

You feel heartbroken but worse: you feel pressured to be over them as if this was some magic trick that everybody but you knows how to do. This year has played with your head, and while nobody can guess what you're going through — because you've hidden it so well, you are going through it nonetheless. This is a hard day for you, but you are strong and will get by.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have caused heartbreak in the past, so when you experience it in the present, you will understand how awful and degenerating it can feel. Someone has hurt you. They lied to you, and you didn't expect it. Most of the pain you feel on this day, during the Scorpio Moon, is about humiliation; you didn't see this heartbreak coming. You trusted this person with your whole heart, and boom — they broke that trust in two, and they seemingly did it without a care, as nothing mattered between the two of you.

You feel insulted and belittled; you are so much greater than all of this, and what gets your goat today is that it's hard for you to admit that you were a fool for love. You don't like thinking of yourself as a sucker, yet today shows you that anything is possible.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One thing that makes your life bearable is that you do things by the book. You figure that if you cross your t's and dot your i's (remember writing on paper?), everything should go according to plan. You're about as military as it gets when it comes to order and organization, which is why the Scorpio Moon knows precisely where to go to upset your world, as it plans on doing today.

If order and control are your things, then heartbreak has no place in your world, so when heartbreak arrives today, it will be so unexpected and unwanted that you might find yourself dumbfounded. There is someone in your life who is going to tell you something today that will blow your mind and your self-confidence. The good part? You're a Capricorn, and that means you can deal with everything.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.