The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 15, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, December 15, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Those with the gift of gab will be the ones who woo hearts and charm their future partners on Thursday. Communication in all forms is what wins people over in love today as Lilith embraces the 3rd degree in Leo.

On Thursday, we either call someone's bluff or words and action match. Either way, we are all listening intently to the language of love to see where romance will lead.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 15, 2022:

Aries

The real way to your heart is through your mind, Aries as you long for an intimate connection that is deep and almost spiritual in nature.

A lover who knows what to say and how to say it to you can be the person who captures your attention to win you over.

Taurus

Love does not require the full approval of your family members. Yes, it does help to know that your relatives love and like your partner as much as you do.

But if they don't, does it really matter? It's your heart your significant other is after, and if they make you glad, then that's all you need to know.

Gemini

There is something about taking a road trip with the one you love. You get to spend hours in a car chatting about the future.

You can talk about your hopes, dreams, and fears. Be sure to take all the questions you wish to ask so you can get the answers you seek.

Cancer

You can tell how your partner really feels about making a big purchase by the way they act when you bring the topic up.

A person may not try to stop you from buying the things you want, as it is your money; but that does not mean they don't worry that you are taking on too much.

Leo

The only person who really knows what you want or need in a romantic relationship is yourself.

If you're uncertain, consider journalling, talking with a therapist, or getting together with a friend to sort your feelings out.

Virgo

People who are hurting hurt others, and if you are dealing with a partner who cannot stop bringing up the past, it may be hard on your heart.

You want to move on and away from the mistakes that you made. You're not that person anymore, and you've changed. You deserve to have a person see this reality about you.

Libra

A friend-with-benefits situation can be what you want (or need) right now because it presents you with a simple solution to your busy schedule but needs for closeness.

You might not be looking for a long-distance relationship but a friend who you see every once in a while may feel right for your life at this time.

Scorpio

Private conversation is so important in a relationship. When you have the chance to talk to a person you get to know them a bit better.

When you first started dating the goal was to have fun, but now you're ready for a more spiritual and intimate connection, and it all starts with speaking from the heart.

Sagittarius

Good or bad, love has changed something about your faith.

There are things you used to believe without a doubt; however, you have discovered that to be with a person is to also experience a spiritual challenge.

You are open to exploring love and your faith but this experience may have you questioning everything you once believed.

Capricorn

It's always a smart idea to talk about darker topics that people often avoid but are significant.

Topics related to death, wills, inheritance, and matters of the afterlife are on the table today. You may not like to discuss it but knowing that your loved ones are prepared can give you peace of mind.

Aquarius

You know what type of person you are looking for and who you want to love. Your guards have been raised so high to protect your heart from letting the wrong type of person in.

Now that you have finally met someone who checks off all of your boxes, it's hard to believe. It's happening; this is real. And, now you are falling in love.

Pisces

You don't want to be regarded as the nag in a relationship because you set the bar so high that no one can reach it. Pisces, your standards are your standards, but when you want to love another human being and all their imperfections, placing someone on a pedestal may also lead them to fall.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.