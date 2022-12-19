The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 20, 2022

We've seen how Jupiter in Aries can do amazing things for a person's love life, but this transit is tricky, as it tends to blow things up depending on the situation.

When Jupiter is stationed in Aries, things get big. What this means is that, whatever is going on in your life during this transit, feels magnified, larger, and more palpable. So, if you happen to be having a hard time with something, it feels all the more difficult during this planetary transit.

What makes today rough is how we understand our strengths. This means we might not know how strong we are until that strength is called upon.

Jupiter in Aries also implies that we think less of ourselves, that on this day, we are more doubtful than we are confident. Because Jupiter in Aries magnifies, our doubts become larger as well. Today is reserved for thinking twice before venturing forth, and staying silent when speaking up might cause more damage.

Essentially, what's 'wrong' with today, for some zodiac signs in astrology, is the idea of not feeling up to a task, no matter what. We worry too much on this day because we think we're going to ruin something...just by being involved.

We don't want to ruin anything, but because we have this other not-so-friendly transit in the sky, namely, Moon square Saturn, we will feel frustrated and cramped. We want the positivity that comes with Jupiter in Aries, but we are halted in place by Moon square Saturn.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 20, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have built yourself into this person of great confidence; you believe in the Law of Attraction, and by golly, you will create your destiny and be made up of positive experiences.

When something 'bad' happens to you, you deal with it; you never let anything 'really' get you down, but you may find that today is a challenge. Ordinarily, you can roll right through any adverse situation. Still, Jupiter in Aries has magnified something in your life that you would have rather not seen.

Something from your past will be brought up today, and you will resent the person who brings it up. You try very hard to move on, and while you've come to accept who you were 'in a previous life,' you will not need to be reminded of all the negativity you were once involved in.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You fluctuate between resenting the living heck out of your job and feeling grateful that you even have a job to complain about. Still, it's not the most incredible job, nor does it highlight your talents. You just got into the grind, and to create wealth, you took what you could get on this day; you will see it all in bright, living color, and you won't like what you see.

It seems you've given so much time and effort to a company that couldn't care less if you stay, leave or build a colony on Mars.

You're there, they're paying you, and that's the entire story. What makes this day rough for you is that during the Moon square Saturn, you'll only resent yourself for signing on and saying, "yes." You know you are worth more. This should inspire you for 2023.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

All you want on this day, December 20, is to be left alone. Not for reasons that are intense or self-pitying or anything other than the dire fact that you need your space and that whatever is going on today — it's something you didn't ask for. You are at the mercy of Moon square Saturn, which always places meaningless obstacles in our progress.

You feel that today, you need to be alone to progress your way, at your own pace. The last thing you need today is the very thing you'll be seeing in abundance: interruptions. Ordinarily, your preference is to be alone, but you can still deal with people when you have to. Today, however, rips that option away from you. You'll be with people, and you will NOT be liking it, as they all seem to cramp your style.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.