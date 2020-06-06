6 Zodiac Signs Who Are Challenging To Be In A Relationship With

They don't make it easy.

Some people are easy to be with in a relationship because they are be open-minded, laid back, and caring. But then there are those who are difficult.

It’s not that they’re bad people or have commitment issues, they just tend to make things more complicated.

With astrology in mind, there are a few challenging zodiac signs who can be a lot to handle.

They may make amazing friends, but there’s something about being in a relationship that sets them on edge. Instead of making things easier, being difficult in a relationship seems to be their course of action.

If someone tends to be pessimistic about everything, that’s going to affect how they see their partnership. They may be waiting for something to go wrong and never feel comfortable enough to relax.

Trust is an important part of successful relationships, and if you think your partner is bound to disappoint you, you could be subconsciously testing them to see how quickly they leave. There are times when people don’t believe they’re worthy of a good relationship, and this insecurity may be a reason they act out.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis can be challenging to be in a relationship with because they can be inconsistent, have a lack of direction, and can't stay dedicated to one thing (or person) for a long time.

They can start to feel stifled, bored, and antsy. They are great when their relationship is stimulating, but when things get to be more routine, it can get challenging for them and their partner.

While others may want a stable relationship, that may not be exciting enough for Gemini.

2. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians love meeting new people and they make fantastic first impressions, but it can be challenging for them to be in a long-term relationship.

They can be somewhat overconfident and assume that any problem in the relationship is on their partner.

Sagittarius sometimes takes people and things for granted, which can lead to trouble. They can be impatient, and if something requires more than a quick fix, they may not wait around.

3. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus can be stubborn, and sometimes have a problem with people who disagree with them or have differing beliefs from their own.

Compromise isn't something they do very often, and that can be instrumental in a relationship.

It's not unlikely for Taurus to dig their heels in and not even consider listening to an alternate point of view. This attitude of "my way or the highway" can make a relationship with Taurus very difficult.

4. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius can be challenging in a relationship because they have a hard time being empathetic to other people's emotions.

And yet, they demand sensitivity to their feelings. If their partner wants to express their feelings and Aquarius isn't open to it, the partner may feel unheard and unseen.

It's not that Aquarius doesn't care, it's that the expression of emotions isn't always in their wheelhouse. They just don't know what to do, and instead of offering emotional support, they distance themselves.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

While Scorpios love passionately, they can be difficult to be in a relationship with because their feelings get intense fast.

They can be caring and affectionate one minute, and then the next are jealous and hurt. Scorpios are much more sensitive than they let on, which is why when they have a huge reaction it will feel as if it came out of nowhere rather than a slow build.

It can also be difficult to get to the root of Scorpio's problem because they hold their feelings in and are secretive.

6. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces tend to play the victim card when they feel trapped.

Like with Scorpio, emotions can escalate quickly with a Pisces, and, often times, people will feel they need to be extra careful so they don't set them off.

If Pisces is feeling down, they get extremely pessimistic and wonder why they should make an effort when the relationship is probably over anyway. Once hurt, even if Pisces has magnified it themselves, it's hard for them to rationally work through a relationship problem with their partner.

