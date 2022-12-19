The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During Jupiter In Aries On December 20, 2022

Do not be surprised if you wake up feeling somewhat vulnerable. Something feels 'off' today, and you can't put your finger on it. It's as if you feel lonely and do not know why. Loving people may surround you, and still, this feeling does not fade. On December 20, we have an astrology transit — Jupiter in Aries- which intensifies all feelings.

If you're feeling lonely or unloved on this date, Jupiter in Aries takes you a moment of doubt and makes it into a grand episode of projected failure.

You don't know how to describe this feeling, but you know that it sure would feel better if someone would hug you. You might even think you're being pathetic for wanting such a simple comfort.

Yet, the only thing you can think of that might make you feel better today is the idea of someone coming to your rescue with hugs, kisses, warm embraces and love. You need to be loved today, and ironically, you don't know where to turn to get what you need.

Perhaps it's all about the end of the year. You know how we all get a little weepy around this time as we go over the year in memories, both sad and happy?

Yet another reason we feel so needy today: Jupiter in Aries in the sky brings luck and money, but it makes our need for love and affirmation gigantic, as that is the nature of the transit. We must avoid taking things too far out of hand on a day like this. OK, we feel needy and a little depressed today, but that doesn't mean tomorrow has to be the same. Carry on, signs. We can do this.

The three zodiac signs which need to be loved during Jupiter in Aries on December 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You rarely like to look too deeply at your emotions, especially regarding love and your personal need. Still, on this day, you'll be placing your thoughts under the microscope. You want to know what this feeling is, as you've had it for a while. You suspect that if you can name it, you'll want to turn away from it, as the truth is sometimes hard for you to cope with.

The truth that will be revealed on this day, during Jupiter in Aries, is that you need love and yet detest being needy. You want the world to think that you are one hundred percent able, positive, on the ball, and in need of nothing. Because you like to give the impression that you are stable, no matter what occurs in your life, the feeling of vulnerability that today provides you will feel oppressive and unwanted.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have always needed to be loved, which is odd because you do so many things to make people run away from you. It's as if you have to test everyone who has feelings for you to see if those feelings are sincere. You don't just let someone love you; they have to jump over hurdles for you, and it is only then that you give yourself a break for relaxation.

Today prompts you into action again, as Jupiter in Aries makes you feel like you need to test those limits again. What's going on today, however, is that you get to know that this is not fun for the person you put through these tests, nor is it appreciated. When someone tells you that they love you, HEAR THEM. This isn't a joke played on you; this is real. You know it's real, too, so chill out and just let them love you. No tests required.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't care where it comes from or who is giving it; you only want someone to comfort you. You give the world the impression that you are self-sufficient, a rock, an island. What people don't know about you is that you want to be loved like everybody else deep down inside.

You aren't passive-aggressive, so you're not just dropping hints and not getting responses; you are upfront with your needs. Now you have to find someone who will tend to them, and that's the problem with today — nobody's around for you. Jupiter in Aries taps into that part of you that knows you are worthy of love, but it also puts you in the position of not being able to get it when you most desperately need it. Sorry, Sag.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.