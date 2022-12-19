The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Moon Trine Neptune On December 20, 2022

How nice would it be to walk into the new year, arm in arm, with someone so special that you'd have to consider them to be your soulmate?

Wow, it would be a dream come true.

If we all want love, then we all want our love lives to be magical, soulful, and full of promise and excitement.

What if such a thing were actually to happen to us on December 20, 2022? Come to think of it; this is not a pipe dream; it's what's on the menu for today.

Today, December 20, 2022, is when many soul paths converge. On this day, three zodiac signs in astrology will find their soulmate.

One of the reasons we can spot this soulmate is the presence of Moon trine Neptune, which opens our eyes to the subtle layers of consciousness.

In other words, we become more sensitive and perceptive during Moon trine Neptune. Since we are now more perceptive, we can see the soul of the people we deal with. And one of these people will reveal themselves as 'the one.'

Do soulmates last forever? Not necessarily, but they can. Do you want your soulmate relationship to last forever? If you are so fortunate as to find your soulmate today, it would be advised to see this person as a regular ol' person.

You may have everything in the world in common, but they are still human beings.

Enjoy what you've found and cherish it, as everything is slated for impermanence. Enjoy this life while you have it. It's an honor to be alive.

The three zodiac signs who find their soulmate during Moon trine Neptune on December 20, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Since you have such specific tastes in people, especially those with whom you would be involved romantically, it's hard to find that special someone. You know that you are hard to please, and in the past, all of your relationships have revolved around how well your partner adapts to your way of living.

Today brings you into contact with someone who is not necessarily someone you'd consider to be a love interest. Yet, you can't help but wonder what this person would be like, under that circumstance.

This person has something you haven't seen before and you like it. What's odd about this attraction is that it seems this person is just like you. Maybe that's what you've desired all this time: a soulmate who reflects your soul. The person you meet today has these qualifications.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have kept yourself away from the crowd because you know what you want in a person, and so far, all you have seen is a disappointment. You need that one person, and even if it makes you look like The Hermit, you are willing to stick it out and stay alone until that person materializes in your world.

Today brings something you hadn't counted on into your life: opportunity. Today, December 20, during Moon trine Neptune, is the day you will be put into a situation where you cannot help but pay attention.

There is someone you have to work with, and at first, you go along with it, thinking, 'no biggie,' but as the day progresses, you will see something in this one person that is special, to say the least. Could it possibly be? It could. This person hits all the right notes where you are concerned. Looks like someone's about to find their soulmate, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've called others ' soulmates', and while those folks may very well have been soulmates, none of them were ever romantic soulmates. And that is how today differs from the past; today is for romance, and you are about to find the person who fills that position. You've had soulmate family members and besties, but never before have you had a soulmate lover, which pleases you to pieces.

You are up for this, Pisces! You're not of the jaded mentality that scoffs over everything romantic. You believe in the power of love and the unity of the romantic couple. You are ready, and so are they. Enjoy your new love, Pisces, and walk into that new year feeling confident it will last. Welcome to the soulmate club!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.