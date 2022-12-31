The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For January 1 - 7, 2023

January 1 - 7, 2023, is the first week of the year, and some zodiac signs are still stuck. Feeling stuck is what makes weekly horoscopes rough for three zodiac signs. It's as if our bodies haven't gotten used to the fact that we've moved on in time, and we're still clutching at the things that define us in ways we wished we'd gotten over.

Well, there's still a chance to get over just about anything; for some, that might be what this new year will be about.

It's quite typical for us not to keep up with the new year's momentum, which might have something to do with one of our first transits, the Moon conjunct Uranus, which falls on the first of the year.

We may have talked ourselves into some miracle week, but that Uranus energy will outweigh our desire for newness and replace it with our desire to stay in bed even when we're supposed to be at work! We want great lives and a wonderful year, but we are willing to let that start next week.

Adding to this week's pressure are transits, Moon square Saturn, Moon conjunct Mars, sun trine Uranus, Moon opposition Pluto and Mercury trine Uranus.

What we expect to come our way, if we are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here, are arguments with co-workers over the stupidest of things. There will be nit-picky behavior from those we trust NOT to be nit-picky about things, and this underlying oddball feeling that we are not loved. It will pass, but until it does, we will indulge it because we are human.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for January 1 - 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your enthusiasm for the new year lasts a whole good day before you resort to your old ways, which means that this is the week you get really lazy, as in lazy-lazy. Honestly, this is the last 'way' you want to get. Day one has you popping around feeling enthusiastic and light. Still, by day two, you already sense that this 'get up and go' attitude might not be as sincere as you wanted it to be.

It's OK, Taurus; you'll get your groove on at your own pace. The good part is that during this week, the only real obstacle is you, and being that you know this already, you'll deal with it. Fortunately, nobody will get on your case this week, so you can make it happen at your own pace. What makes it tough for you is that you feel as though you've disappointed yourself, but then again, it's you, and you know you'll be back on track in no time.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The only real bother for you this week, Leo, is that you don't see the same kind of enthusiasm you have for the new year in those around you, and you want it, as it helps you justify your good mood. While you feel positive and capable this week, you can't help but feel that others are there to harsh your buzz, which means that you are listening to others more than you should.

You, of all people, Leo, do not base your happiness on the opinions of others, and yet, this week, the transits will be playing with your mind. You might have a day or two where you are seriously second-guessing yourself simply because other people aren't as stoked for the new year. You will let the bad attitudes of others get in the way of your happiness this week, Leo.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week is the same as last week, which is the same as next week to you, Virgo, and that is a pretty dull way to look at life. How can you rev up any enthusiasm when you don't see the potential for growth in anything? You have fallen into the pit of despair because you do not think there's anything to believe anymore. Why should a new year suddenly be any different?

This week, you will notice that your attitude takes your world down the most and that you have just as much chance at happiness as anyone else on the planet. If you can, Virgo, try to remember that you are not a victim of fate. You are the author of it. Of course, bad moods will bring you down, but they are not cemented in stone. Give yourself the gift of self-love. From there on, all things will fall into their rightful places.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.