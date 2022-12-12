The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 13, 2022:

Aries

You signed up for love and this new relationship with an expectation that you and your partner would be there for one another through thick and thin.

Today, you will feel extra sensitive if things feel one-sided. You want mutual respect, love and support, and all the good things.

Taurus

This week, your love comes closer together as you battle a familiar foe—expectations set on you by others.

Family traditions and religious beliefs are rigid to honor when you both feel strongly oppressed by them.

You'll work as a team to save face and to keep the peace. At the end of the day, you're there for each other, no matter what.

Gemini

Your partner asking to marry you is a huge decision you should not take lightly.

As you feel the joy of spending your life together forever, consider the impact blending families, lives and financiers can have on your future.

Cancer

You want to find your soulmate, Cancer, and in a world full of people, you're trying to find your 'One".

Deciding who to partner with is a big decision. You don't want to choose someone because you feel lonely. You want to choose from your heart but lead with your head.

Leo

You want a healthy relationship and are willing to do whatever it takes to get things right with your partner.

Therapy may be a way to get it there, but if only one of you is willing to go to an appointment, it can feel discouraging.

Don't give up, though, Leo. Go on your own. Perhaps they will feel encouraged to see someone with you later.

Virgo

Romance is sweet, but you also want a partner who does the chores with you and helps to pay the bills.

The side of love that is practical and pragmatic is essential to you this week, so talk about what this may look like when you are ready.

Libra

Someone has to be the leader in the relationship.

While you may shift responsibilities and roles according to your strengths and weaknesses, there are times when a decision needs to be made, and a person has to make it for themselves on their own. Today, you may have to be that person.

Scorpio

Tough conversations are rarely easy to navigate, but a calm and caring approach can take you far.

Start with seeing things from your mate's point of view. A meeting of the minds can also be a way to touch each other's hearts if you go forward with a mindset of love.

Sagittarius

Create a savings plan for your future. You and your partner want to buy a house and set things up, so your life feels safe and under control.

This week, think about how to cut back on expenses and save money. You may want to talk to an advisor to see where is the best way to start.

Capricorn

Maturity is nothing you can force, but circumstances can have you sensing the days of fancy-free activity are starting to creep behind you.

Obligations to work, your partner, and your family are ever before you. A lot is going on, but you've got this, Capricorn. You will figure things out as you go.

Aquarius

The past can be a serious topic, but airing grievances about an ex to friends or coworkers is not always the best way to approach your need to vent.

Consider talking to a trusted counselor, advisor or person you know will keep things to themselves. You need to speak, so do so in the best environment for you.

Pisces

An older friend may be there as a shoulder to lean on.

Their experience, wisdom and courage help you to face your fears about life and love. Their presence is a gift that helps you to feel less alone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.