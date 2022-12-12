The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 13, 2022

When we speak of having a lucky day in love, the parameters can be as wide as we can imagine. We might translate luck as 'finally getting the one we want or 'saying that one special thing to our loved one.'

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on December 13, 2022?

Today, our luck might look as simple as giving a good hug at the right time. Hugs are important on this day. You will see how this plays out, and remember what you've read here today.

Today's luck depends on timing, and simplicity is key with Sun trine Moon.

December 13 is not about a big showy love; this isn't the day for engagement announcements or decisions being made; it's about being there for our partners.

Offering them a smile of acceptance while letting them know they are safe with us. Sun trine Moon is upbeat and honest. The influence we receive today is more about being honest and helpful to the person we love rather than demanding or pushy.

We go with the flow today and find out just how important it is to let things fall into place of their own accord. Our love lives benefit from the Sun trine Moon, as this transit lets us move easily through the situations of our lives.

So, today's good fortune comes from free movement and ease of expression. We're not in the mood for games on this day, nor will we let vague words go unexplained; all things will be worked out on this day.

This is fantastic news for couples who have had issues over the last week. December 13 promises a 'reset' for those who have seen troubles in recent times.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 13, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This year has packed more lessons in love for you than you ever thought imaginable. By now, on December 13, during the Sun trine Moon, you'll have gotten the point: this love thing isn't easy. That's why today's simplicity will shock you, as it doesn't seem to come with hassles or neuroses.

What on earth is happening here, Aries? It seems that the lessons have kicked in, and now, you are somehow on the right track where love is concerned.

You've found yourself, someone who breaks the mold, so to speak, and you are just now starting to enjoy the difference this person brings to your life. They are unlike anyone you've ever been with before, and with how things look, you will probably end up staying with this person for a long time.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You didn't think you and your lover would ever come to where you are right now. Still, it looks like you've started yet another new adventure together, and this one will be a doozy. Honestly, you're freaking out a bit because you don't know where this whole adventure is going, but you're also not willing to stay in one place and just let life happen TO you.

You are an active participant in your own life, which means you have to work with your partner; Today's transit, Sun trine Moon, lets you see this very clearly.

This implies that you have all the luck in the world right now, but to make something out of it, the two of you must put in the effort. No time for laziness now; this day is about having faith in the relationship while trying to secure a better future for the two of you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You and your partner have something precious in common. It's of the utmost importance for you both to take care of this. While this sounds like a child, it could also be a project that requires your full attention. You are with this person because you love them, but you are obligated to be with them so that you can tend to this responsibility.

Today's transit, Sun trine Moon, lets you see this responsibility as less of a burden and more of a test for you; one you know you'll pass.

You want to show the world (and your friends and family) that you have the consistency to stick with a relationship and an obligation. You aren't the 'messed up, ne'er do well' that everybody thinks you are.

During Sun trine Moon, you will realize that you owe nobody anything outside the relationship. Today allows you to free yourself from expectations. You will do it your way, and you will be successful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.