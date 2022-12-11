The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 12, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, December 12, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 12, 2022:

Aries

There's something about you, Aries. You are a natural giver and nurturer when it comes to love. Your love is healing and when you are giving your heart to another person, something wonderful takes place.

Taurus

Trust the process, Taurus. Some challenges in your relationship may become blessings in disguise. You may not know what they are right now, but once this is over a part of you will be so thankful for this moment.

Gemini

Think: sweet surrender, Gemini. There are moments when you need to let the universe take the wheel, especially when you feel as though your faith has weakened. Life takes turns and makes change without much of our help.

Cancer

Some experiences are not worth having. You may regret not having taken a chance at love, but your gut instinct may have been right all along. It can take time to see the truth about a person, so observe from a distance.

Leo

You will get this right, even if it requires a little bit of practice. Miracles happen every day. Why not with your relationship and the person you are trying to love?

Virgo

You don't need another self-help book. You can benefit from releasing the desire to change someone else and work on yourself. You never waste energy when you do things that you know are right for you.

Libra

When it comes to love and romance, it's good to be optimistic. You have angels all around you protecting you and your partner. You can rest assured that great things will happen, not only to your love life but to you as a unit.

Scorpio

Have confidence that the love you are searching for will find you when you least expect them to. Emotions and fears can be overwhelming at times, especially when you are lonely and feel as though there's no. hope in sight. Things fall into place naturally.

Sagittarius

Look deeper into your heart and see what it is trying to tell you. When you understand that this moment is meant for your higher good. Your partner's flaws or shortcomings are there to help you grow stronger as a person.

Capricorn

Sometimes you just need a long, heartfelt hug to make the stress of the day go away. After you peel away the pain of the day's stress, you start to see the whole world with fresh, new eyes.

Aquarius

A long-distance relationship can work out if you know how to navigate the situation well. You may not know how things can work out, but you can strive for a goal as a couple and work on it together.

Pisces

Is it time to make a move on someone you feel attracted to? A certain someone may not be able to take a subtle hint. You may find it necessary to be honest and tell them how you truly feel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.