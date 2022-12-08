The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 9, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, December 9, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

We are on a quest for true love this time around as Mercury enters Capricorn, soon to be joined by Venus.

Mercury is the zodiac sign that rules our thoughts, and when in Capricorn, we are analytical, a bit detached and a lot more pragmatic.

The fanciful things we have attached to thinking they are love are no longer what we want or need. We start to see love for what it is and view it with our minds.

It will take time for us to shift gears to move what we know inherently down to the heart, where emotions hopefully align. How will these dynamics impact your zodiac sign's love and relationships? Read to find out.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 09, 2022:

Aries

You love new things, but lasting love requires commitment and effort. Romance can be work. You may experience a few problems coordinating schedules with your sweetie for some romantic time. But it's worth the effort, so don't brush it off when things are a little more complex than usual.

Taurus

You have that stubborn side to contend with, but sometimes ego can be hard to see even when you're in love. Decide what you want and what is a dealbreaker. You get to choose what traits you want to focus on. Everyone has flaws in their personality, but some gems make you want to stay.

Gemini

Look at the big picture. Relationships that develop into forever love are more than just romantic. They are two people who want to build each other's lives up. You may want passion, but there is also more to what you desire if you're looking for commitment that is lasting.

Cancer

It's good to talk about the future. Being afraid to commit is normal, but just because you're not interested in rushing things does not mean you have to strike down any conversation about what you're looking for. Be open to speaking your truth on this topic today.

Leo

You can settle into something that provides you comfort. Love with someone who has become your best friend can be the best type of love. You may not have expected things to develop this way, but voila, look at how your heart feels.

Virgo

Be creative. Finding new ways to experience your love with someone is a lot of fun. You can be unpredictable if you want to be. Catch them off guard by doing something fun and unexpected.

Libra

You love to keep your options open, but you also adore what a relationship brings into your life. Is it time to move in with the person whom you're dating? It's a big step, but perhaps you are both ready to leap and trust the process. Discuss it.

Scorpio

You like your privacy, and one thing you guard more than anything else is your thoughts and your secrets. Still, certain things must be said. Important conversations are never easy to start, but you have to begin somewhere. Be the first to ask the tough questions.

Sagittarius

You are a zodiac sign who does not mind taking risks, but there are a few areas in life where your practical nature kicks in, and that can happen when friends and money are involved. There's a saying, friends and money are often easily parted. So, don't loan money, gift it. If your significant other is in need, then help if you can. But love is always best when it is given without strings attached.

Capricorn

Learn to be OK with your wants and needs. It can feel selfish to have such high standards for yourself. But it's much more challenging to love someone when you have compromised. Stay true to your heart.

Aquarius

Listen to their past but don't judge. A person is sharing with you to help you understand them better. Their past isn't their future. They have changed, which is a great time to see what they can become. Be a cheerleader!

Pisces

Focus on the good things. There are friends who sometimes can't see their way out of a dark situation. That's when you being there to help them understand what's happening is a gift that money can never buy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.