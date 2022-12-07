The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 8, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, December 8, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 08, 2022:

Aries

The thrill of a new relationship may be gone, but you can find other ways to enhance your excitement and passion for one another. Consistent dating can be a wonderful thing to talk about. See what you both love to do and start from there.

Taurus

Detach the outcome. There's always a desire to control love and a budding relationship. But the best relationships begin from a place where things start organically. if your love is meant to be, you can be available and see how things go. But, don't rush it or try to force a relationship to happen quicker than it is meant to do so.

Gemini

You learn that you cannot buy love and money will not secure companionship. A person may be there with you but there's something missing and you can tell. It can be that they are not really interested in the way you want them to be, and a part of you may have felt that before but settled for less than you deserve. It's time to level up and raise your standards.

Cancer

Love the process. When you affectionately embrace the slow process of falling in love it can become one of the most captivating experiences of your lifetime. Take your time to hold hands. Make each moment count for what it is at that time.

Leo

Romance does not have to always be what you see in the movies or on someone's Instagram. You get to decide what you find to be truly romantic. If it's staying at home eating pizza from a box while streaming anime, then that's what works for you.

Virgo

Go out on a real date. Sometimes you can fall into a routine in relationships: work, go home, cook, watch television, and repeat. You forget how good it feels to dress up and go out on the town. Plan to do something this weekend that's much different than the usual routine.

Libra

Take the argument elsewhere. Your home is a sacred place for you and your significant other. It can be helpful to find a neutral place to have tough conversations. Go out for coffee and keep things in a low-key way so that you both remain calm and not overly upset.

Scorpio

If you're shopping for an item that's out of this world, you may need to do something extraordinary. Check out hobby stores or visit online stores to see if the perfect item you're trying to nab is out there waiting for you to buy it.

Sagittarius

Home is where the heart is, and ultimately everywhere you go is a chance to feel at home. You know yourself better than anyone else, Sag. And, if you are ready for change, even if your partner thinks you are fine and that everything is fine, follow your heart.

Capricorn

You are able to start over and rebuild. It can be super frightening to think you will have to buy so many things and get back everything you've lost after a divorce. But this is your clean slate, and you get to decide what it will look like from start to finish. Your time is here.

Aquarius

It always seems to be a bad time to go out of town to visit an old friend. But, it is so worth changing your scenery and visiting outside of your world. Your mind expands. You see things you would not ordinarily get a chance to see, and it makes you an even more interesting person because you have had an enriching experience.

Pisces

Working from home can be positive, but there are times when it also feels negative to you. You have to contend with interruptions and people being insensitive to your work schedule, too. Today, your family members may not understand what you need, so you have to remind them in a loving way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.