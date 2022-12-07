The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 8, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 07, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, December 8, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Today we start the downside from the Full Moon and learn to embrace our potentiality in love, relationships and careers—depending on what is happening in your life on a personal level.
The Full Moon comes with a three-day window of energetic opportunity, so if you are still unsure what you need or want to release, there is still time to think about it and use what is available.
We all have a special message that comes from each tarot card that is pulled by zodiac sign. To find out what is happening for yours, read below.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 08, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
You have strong emotions right now. You are in a vulnerable place and it's best to wait to make any decisions you cannot reverse. You want to be sure that what you do matches what you wish your outcome to be in the long run.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
You are striving to do your best and learn how to be a top performer in your career. This hard work is going to pay off for you. it's not easy to take an entry-level position to get your foot in the door. But you learn as you are getting paid and sharpening your ability while networking in the industry. That is a big deal.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
You and your partner have come a long way. You may not have thought you'd make it this far, but as you continue to try and get to know each other better, life starts to head in a new direction. Your relationship is a testimony of your conviction and love toward one another.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
You are so talented and skilled that what comes naturally to you may feel boring. There's no challenge but doing a hobby that you have to struggle with and never master may bring you more frustration and less feeling of accomplishment. You might enjoy finding a different angle for what you already love.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
It's the perfect day for watching a mystery movie or for getting into an audiobook that is a suspenseful thriller.
Check out what's recently published and selling well so you can be entertained and also up to speed on the latest pop culture.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups
Love is all around you. When you have friends that reach out, don't leave them on read and not reply back. Answer. They want to make plans and there's no reason for you to sit at home being lonely when you wish to hang out with good friends.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
Your intuition and gut reaction is crystal clear. You don't need more time to decide if you are right about what you think. If you perceive a person to be wonderful, they may well be. If you think that you see a red flag flying, that is something else to pay attention to.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Strength
You can't do everything by yourself. It is OK to ask for help. In fact, it's wonderful when you can be vulnerable and transparent about your challenges. People love to know that they can be there for you when. you are in need. So ask a friend!
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Lovers
Online dating makes it so easy to think that there are many fish in the sea to choose from. A high-quality person is harder to find, and you will need to save yourself for what you truly want instead of settling for less.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Five of Swords
There is negativity everywhere and it's so easy to find. Focus on the good. Things that build you up are also just as accessible to you. The choice of what to give attention to is all yours.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles
Great minds think alike, but when there are differences that cause confusion, division, and arguments, think twice about joining forces. You may want to start your business, and TikTok channel on your own for now.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
Focus. It's time to concentrate on an important project you want to have done before the holiday season is over. This is no time to procrastinate. Set a deadline and stick to it.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.