The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Love can be resistant to change when it’s immature and not fully had a chance to grow roots. This is the benefit of sweet time and allowing a relationship to grow and to deepen through shared experiences.

Taurus

A little bit of jealousy can be a sign that your feelings are starting to grow stronger than you realized. While envy isn’t healthy in any partnership, todays pangs may be a sign that you care much more than you once thought.

Gemini

You can’t tell your heart how to feel. As much as you may fight a feeling you have for someone you know, it only will grow stronger every day. True love can be like that, and there’s nothing wrong with falling in love.

Cancer

Tend to your relationship even when you think everything is OK. All relationships have room to become better. You can always work on yourself and see how it improves every other area of your life—including the one you’re trying to have with your partner.

Leo

A small token of love is all it takes to say you have been thinking of someone. You don’t have to do any thing big or buy something flashy. You just have to make the most of every moment.

Virgo

Pick a partner who wants to build a home with you and defines the meaning of family as you do for yourself. You won’t get too far compromising core values. Doing so will only lead to disappointment. Stick to what you know you want from love.

Libra

Today you may be hesitating to speak your mind for fear of the stubbornness of a beloved person. They may surprise you today with their warmth and opened mindedness.

Scorpio

It’s a great day to go shopping for family pjs and things that make your house feel like a home during the holidays. Consider creating a type of tradition that you can continue with your partner.

Sagittarius

A holiday party may be on the books this week, and it’s something good to look forward to. Be the envy of all as you and your partner dress up and show your power couple energy.

Capricorn

How sweet it is to have loved and lost, Capricorn. When you look back at a breakup you may start to see all the good things you had with your ex. Fond memories aren't necessarily a signal that you'll be back together again. What it does mean is that you can take what's good about the past and move on toward a future with someone new.

Aquarius

What is a soulmate to you? This week, you may be closer to defining what it means to connect with someone's heart in a way you had not before. Everything you have been through brought you to this moment, and now you get to be a better lover than before.

Pisces

Love sometimes requires maturity. This place in time, you're right where you need to be and with the right person. We often attract to ourselves what we need and want. As you have grown, so has your ability to choose a partner who is best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.