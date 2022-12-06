The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 06, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 7, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 07, 2022:
Aries
Love can be resistant to change when it’s immature and not fully had a chance to grow roots. This is the benefit of sweet time and allowing a relationship to grow and to deepen through shared experiences.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus
A little bit of jealousy can be a sign that your feelings are starting to grow stronger than you realized. While envy isn’t healthy in any partnership, todays pangs may be a sign that you care much more than you once thought.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Gemini
You can’t tell your heart how to feel. As much as you may fight a feeling you have for someone you know, it only will grow stronger every day. True love can be like that, and there’s nothing wrong with falling in love.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Cancer
Tend to your relationship even when you think everything is OK. All relationships have room to become better. You can always work on yourself and see how it improves every other area of your life—including the one you’re trying to have with your partner.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Leo
A small token of love is all it takes to say you have been thinking of someone. You don’t have to do any thing big or buy something flashy. You just have to make the most of every moment.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Virgo
Pick a partner who wants to build a home with you and defines the meaning of family as you do for yourself. You won’t get too far compromising core values. Doing so will only lead to disappointment. Stick to what you know you want from love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Libra
Today you may be hesitating to speak your mind for fear of the stubbornness of a beloved person. They may surprise you today with their warmth and opened mindedness.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Scorpio
It’s a great day to go shopping for family pjs and things that make your house feel like a home during the holidays. Consider creating a type of tradition that you can continue with your partner.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
A holiday party may be on the books this week, and it’s something good to look forward to. Be the envy of all as you and your partner dress up and show your power couple energy.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Capricorn
How sweet it is to have loved and lost, Capricorn. When you look back at a breakup you may start to see all the good things you had with your ex. Fond memories aren't necessarily a signal that you'll be back together again. What it does mean is that you can take what's good about the past and move on toward a future with someone new.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius
What is a soulmate to you? This week, you may be closer to defining what it means to connect with someone's heart in a way you had not before. Everything you have been through brought you to this moment, and now you get to be a better lover than before.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Pisces
Love sometimes requires maturity. This place in time, you're right where you need to be and with the right person. We often attract to ourselves what we need and want. As you have grown, so has your ability to choose a partner who is best for you.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.