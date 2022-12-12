The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 13, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

This is your time to shine, Aries. Things are beginning to look up for you, and nothing can hold you back from enjoying a new chapter in life. You are right where you need to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

The temptation to overdo it is everywhere, as the holidays bring a sense of abundant everything.

There's a desire to have everything from sweets to shopping sprees. Try to enjoy it. but not too much.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Today the topics, people, and situations that confused you start to clarify.

Your inner child speaks loud and clear, helping you understand what you need and want from life this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

When you least expect it, a text message may come through from an old friend or an ex you still love to wish you a happy holiday.

You might not know what to say at the moment. Give yourself time to process it, and then say what you think is right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are a master problem solver. This is why people often come to talk with you about their problems.

You always know what to say and how to make a situation better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Stand firm. People push buttons when they see them.

One of the worst things you can do when dealing with an individual trying to get you angry is to let them know where you are most vulnerable.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You may feel like you are running on empty today, but there's a space deep inside of your heart that always seems to give you an extra dose of energy. You'll find your reason to keep going. It's in your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life continues to move at a rapid pace. Every year, time seems to wait for no one.

Living for today while planning for tomorrow is the best way to get the most out of your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

A person may fly under the radar of the judicial system, but the universe always sees what is happening.

You may never witness a person's karma being paid in full, so don't wait for it. Live your life and focus on the good you need to do in the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's OK to ask for what is rightfully yours.

Being assertive is a skill that does not come easily to many, but if you have given something to borrow that was never meant for keeps, a request to have it returned is more than reasonable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are a sweet person with a kind soul, which is why you love to care for others when they are in need.

This time of year, your heart is wide open to love others in a big way. Donate to a charity that is close to your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Falling in love is easy, but staying in love can be full of challenges as you get to know one another better.

Believing in each other and your love is one way to keep your sight set on getting past any struggles you face.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.