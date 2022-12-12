The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of December 12 - 18, 2022

For many relationships, the week ahead is the breaking point.

One of the most challenging aspects of love is that it can be easy to only see what you want or what is convenient.

It can feel normal to compromise parts of yourself or keep silent on those things that matter most.

However, all these pieces eventually bring things to the point where they must come out.

As they do this week, there is a revelation that you have given up far too much of who you are and what you genuinely want from love just to make this relationship work.

That is not love.

A healthy, loving relationship may challenge your wounds but ultimately will help you become more of who you are, never less.

It will rise to meet you instead of making you sacrifice the things you need the most.

As this week progresses, the choice will become easy, as you can choose yourself so profoundly that it no longer matters if someone else does.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love & end relationships the week of December 12 – December 18, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Last week brought up a lot of truth regarding your feelings as the Full Moon in Gemini occurred alongside Mars, reaching the midpoint of its retrograde journey. With so much focus on your zodiac sign, you must face your feelings and truth and whether they are aligned with your romantic partner.

There have been issues within your relationship since September, but it has felt challenging to know if that means it is over; however, this week, more truth comes out. Sun in Sagittarius will still activate your actions in your romantic relationship as it creates a positive aspect for Saturn in Aquarius.

Ultimately, this shows that you need to move beyond where you are now to expand your life and let in lighter possibilities. You may want to return to school, start a new business or even plan a trip.

Something about your current relationship is holding you back from doing what you want and are dreaming of. This week you realize while there may be love, it is not something you can continue if you want to be true to yourself. Remember, the most important relationship is the one with yourself.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You ultimately need to be yourself, Leo, but it does not always mean that you can be your true self within your relationship. This likely is something that you have been trying to ignore or work with in some way, hoping that it will change or even taking the blame for it upon yourself. But now it is no longer possible.

You have seen the truth and the reality that no matter how much you know what it feels like to be your authentic self, it does not mean that, ultimately, the other person will be able to accept it or even be in alignment with it.

Instead of figuring out how to keep your relationship going, try to figure out how to honor yourself. If you stay within a relationship that does not truly feel like it supports who you are or your truth, then you are still questioning it yourself. There is someone out there who will love you for you.

Someone you will not have to change aspects about yourself to please. To find that, though, you must get on the vibrational plane to accept it, which means letting this relationship end, trusting that someone meant to be in your lifelong term will love everything about you.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have been weeding through what is holding you back so that you can make more room for the abundant amazing love you know is destined for you. Right now, Jupiter and Neptune are sitting in Pisces, which is giving you a chance to create something uniquely beautiful. However, the Last Quarter Moon this week is making you reflect on those aspects you had compromised or given in on in your current relationship.

The reality is that you may have given up too much of yourself to make a relationship work. Your needs matter too, and you do not have them fulfilled unless you advocate for yourself.

If you are in a situation where you constantly have to ignore to agree to things that are not aligned with you just to make it work, that tells you all you need to know.

You can create great love, but you must look at the big picture. A relationship should be as compromising for you as you are for it and should feel reciprocal and balanced. It is time to know when there is nothing else that you can do to fix this relationship and instead trust in yourself to know what feels right and what does not.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You continue to see the eclipses from last month play out in your life in the current lunar cycle. For you, one of the biggest things in a relationship is full transparency within a relationship. You ultimately can’t do secrets of any kind. Whether this is your truth that you sometimes ignore or that of your partner, which can feel elusive, it is always what you do not know that ultimately ends up causing friction within your relationship.

This week Ceres, an asteroid that governs women, family and transitions in life, enters Libra, which is the deepest part of your life. Libra energy rules the subconscious, the unconscious and all that you are not always aware of. It represents secrets and the truth that can shed light on them.

This week, the truth is finally revealed after waiting or trying to figure out where to go from here. Once it does, everything becomes easier as it only does not know, which can often cause stress in relationships.

As you can have meaningful conversations or become aware of a greater understanding, you will finally see not just where you stand but where your partner stands in your life. Clarity is the beginning of things becoming better, even if an ending must first occur.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.