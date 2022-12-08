The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 9, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, December 9, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We discover a bit about our situations when we look to the tarot for advice and information. As a tool for divination, no two tarot card readings are the same.

Perspective becomes relative today as each zodiac sign receives the same message as another with the same zodiac sign.

The difference thus becomes how we interpret the meaning within the context of our lives.

What will yours imply for you on Friday?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You know when you've made a special connection with another person who feels the same way that you do. There's something about the way that you talk to each other that is magical and alluring. This isn't a feeling to push away or think of it as a coincidence. See where the journey leads.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You want to put in the time, energy, and effort to build something worthwhile. Nothing comes out of reluctance to invest oneself in the project. This is not a matter of what to delegate but assign to yourself. In other words, this type of success you're trying to attain is an inside job.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Money often causes problems when the goal is unclear. If you are your partner fighting a bit more over finances, take a step back and ask what you can do to improve communication.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You will get a message from someone special, and the news will be both timely and terrific. You might not believe your ears because of how good things will become for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's time to get creative, Leo. You know that this time of year is not easy for many people, and it's become a burden on your heart. Some organizations and charities help others in need. You don't have to do something good by yourself; instead, work with what is already in motion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Your mind is always moving a million miles a minute, and in the stillness of the day, you come up with amazingly creative ideas that can be put into motion. If you are lovely, what extraordinary thing can you do this month for someone you love? Your imagination will guide the way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You may not understand or comprehend a few things because they are new to you. This mystery of life can trigger your paranoia and hold you back. Once you know this is happening, don't let it stop you from your dreams.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have the decision to make as two opportunities open up to you. Each may come with its pros and cons. But the perfect one for your life will shine brighter than all the others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are acting a bit impatient lately, and it could be due to worry. You are afraid you will miss out on something you want. Stop. If it is meant for you, it will be yours without fail.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

This is a stress-free period of your life. You have reached a point in time where people not only admire you, but they also respect you. This is where your life starts to take on a new direction, and amazing things happen that you would not even have thought they could.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You need one thing to happen to make all others fall into line. Well, you're in luck, Aquarius. This tarot card reveals that the resources you want to come in for you are right around the bend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have an ally in your corner helping you to stand firm against all odds. There is a friend who is only a phone call or a text away that you can depend upon to be there and to give you all the love and support you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.