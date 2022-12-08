The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Venus Square Jupiter On December 9, 2022

It's easy enough for one's love life to improve when we have the kind assistance of Venus square Jupiter. Jupiter's sole purpose is to broaden our minds to allow for the possibility of positive change.

Venus square Jupiter is pure love; it is potential and expansiveness. This astro transit imparts the feeling that we CAN do wonders where our love lives are concerned.

It's nice to feel optimistic about things, and today's transit supports all positive thinking.

December 9, 2022, also brings us hope and realistic results. This is when we get it into our minds that this love affair is a two-way street, which means we must do our part to keep it alive.

We might want to avoid admitting that keeping a relationship on its toes is work.

And we might want to do something other than that work. It is during Venus square Jupiter that we accept the work at hand.

It is also when we see that the upkeep is not as dreadful as we imagined. We want to do this work. That's how this day helps us to improve our love lives.

With the help of Jupiter, we can see the big picture, and we all know how helpful that can be. If we knew that we were to stay together with the person we are with until the end of our lives, we'd know that we have to spend that time well.

Because we do not know where life will take us, we take gambles and risks; we are not secure. Today brings about trust in the fates. Venus square Jupiter allows us to kick back and put our faith in the universe.

The three zodiac signs whose love life improves during Venus square Jupiter on December 9, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You love your partner so much that you welcome days like this when the two of you seem to be riding on a wave of love and happiness. You have got it right, Taurus; the person you are with is so much like you. They are willing to grow and learn about what it's like to be in love and make it last.

During Venus square Jupiter you'll see that your relationship is more stable and compassionate than what you've seen in your friends' relationships. Though it's not a competition, you seem like a winner when it comes to 'who's got the best love life?'

At this point in the year, you aren't interested in playing games or 'testing' the strength of the romance; you know what you have, and you plan on making it last...forever. You are fortunate.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will experience the irony of what it's like to improve your love life while learning that pulling back helps as well. During Venus square Jupiter, you'll feel positive, but you'll also feel independent and singular. You are with someone who knows your independent streak, and they respect it.

They have their version of "what I need," and you also respect their wishes. What makes your relationship different from others is how you both respect the alone time and the togetherness time. The strength of your relationship lies solely in your deep trust in each other.

If you know, without a shadow of a doubt, that you can trust this person you're involved with, then you can also take time on your own, knowing the relationship is stable and you can survive an independent nature like yours.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your relationship is about to get a lot better thanks to the affirming powers of Venus square Jupiter as it glides overhead on December 9, 2022. Finally, you feel as though you are being understood. You are with someone who doesn't always take you seriously, which seems counterproductive to you; sometimes, it makes you very angry.

You want to be taken seriously because you feel you should be respected. For the first time in a long while, it appears that your partner has finally taken the hint.

Could it be that this person you've poured all your love into has finally come around to taking it seriously? Yes, this is very much what is happening today. Jupiter's energy allows you both to fear less and trust more. Good for you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.