The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 12, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, December 12, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Monday gets a kickstart with an undercurrent of bold and brave energy. The Moon leaves the sweet sign of Cancer to enter Leo, which is ruled by the Sun.

In true Leo-style, we are emotionally ready to step out and do something extraordinary. Enjoy a great start to the week!

Here's what is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology, from Aries to Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It all begins by making a decision. Today's Sun invites you to do things your way, although you may still feel conflicted about the impact your personal choices may have on others.

You can't live your life worrying about what other people will think, and today's opportunities may only wait so long for you to jump on them. So take a risk, Aries, and have some fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Money invested into your health and well-being is always a good decision. This week your priorities shift in the right order.

If you have been holding off on spending a few extra dollars to buy a service, treatment, or medical assistance you need, it's time to reconsider the cost vs benefit to your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Surround yourself with the things that make you feel good about your life. If you're like so many other Geminis who love history and enjoy items that remind you of the past, consider only having things in your personal home that you find interesting and filled with thoughtful stories.

This time of year, you may be cleaning away any clutter with the hopes of donating items, but consider the gems you've collected over time an asset to keep.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you may find yourself keeping busy tending to the things that you have left to do, not just for yourself but for others.

As you race ahead with your personal errands, areas of your life that need a bit more attention may come up on your radar. Awareness of what these things are can be helpful in creating your resolutions for next year.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your bold energy is what pulls you through today. With the Moon entering your zodiac sign for the next few days, you may feel a boost of positive energy.

This is a wonderful time to make quality friendships and socialize at parties. If you have an event to attend but are unsure if you ought to go, consider going anyway.

You won't want to miss out on all the fun, plus you'll be the center of attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With Mercury in your sector of creativity, it's a perfect day for writing, penning a poem, or doing something romantic and imaginative.

Mercury retrograde will happen in Capricorn this month, which will provide a nice time to review anything you create. If you are a writer, someone who works in media, or a content creator of any type, this can be a good time to begin a project and then look over it to find areas that could use improvement.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The love of family is near and dear to your heart, and now that Venus has entered Capricorn, your concern for parents, grandparents and elderly people in your family may become stronger than usual.

Use this time to reach out to your family members to see how they are doing. Today can also be good for making long-distance travel plans.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are people who enjoy gossip and others who try to avoid it. This week, be the person who distances themselves from individuals who share more information than they ought to do.

With Pluto opposite the Moon today, you can easily be pulled into a topic for purely emotional reasons. It's wiser to keep your feelings in check by not engaging with individuals who are only interested in drama.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The heat intensifies as Jupiter, your ruling planet remains at the final degree of Pisces affecting your home and family. Having Jupiter in Pisces is such a fortunate thing for you if you're hoping to buy a home or regain some of the things you once lost that related to your sense of security. Something good is coming your way that will reinstill your sense of comfort, and it can change your life in a wonderful way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Stability, especially financial stability is so important to you, and today's Saturn in Aquarius provides you with an opportunity to think critically about money matters.

Use this day to pull up your credit reports and do a mini-review of spending to find areas that you can tweak and improve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's a time when you simply have to adult and do things that feel unpleasant but move your life in the right direction. Aim to do the right thing when you know it is needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are in luck, Pisces. A wonderful opportunity may come your way today.

In fact, if you are hoping to see something you want manifest, today's the perfect day to set out an intention to see what happens next.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.