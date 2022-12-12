The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Tuesday, December 13, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tap into your brave heart, Aries. Your goals are right within your reach. All you need is to remain courageous.

The most successful people on the planet keep moving until their goal is reached.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

People you trust are there to help you this week. It's never easy to swallow your pride, but it is much better to be humble and willing to ask for what you need.

Don't be afraid to utilize your community; that is what people are there for—to help one another.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Listen to the stories of others. The one time it is better to receive than to give is when you are on the other side of a person's story.

A great listener is what you need to be today. Hearing someone out is helpful, and it's also supremely kind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money invested in your home, family, and the things you love is never a waste of resources. Turn your space into a cozy one you love coming home to.

Your home was made to be an escape from the hardships of life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Trust your heart, Leo. Believe that your inner voice will say what you need to know.

There are so many conflicting messages on social media and the internet. You can do a Google search or ask the universe what the truth is about your situation right now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Is the past over? Yes, but this is also a beginning of a new chapter in your life. You have a clean slate, and now you can create your future. It's all about making the right choices.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

All it takes is one good friend to help lighten the workload. Even though you may prefer to stay home and avoid the holiday crowds, this is the time to socialize and meet new people.

You never know who you may meet. You may meet the best friend you've hoped to find for the longest time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Work for the career you know you will love. You'll have to work for many years, so why not pick your passion?

As the saying goes, you never work a day of your life if you choose to do something you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Have faith, Sagittarius. Holding your head high can be hard when you feel uncertain about the future.

Because of your talents and well-developed skills, you'll always find a way to make it through.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Secrets get revealed today. You may be the last person to know what happened; however, your spirit may not have been ready to receive the information until now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, you may have a chance encounter with a person who seems to be perfect for your life. Life has a funny way of bringing two people together to complete their destiny.

Chance meetings are an act of fate, and when you have met someone whose life seems to be on the same path as yours, pay attention.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Time is sacred, so there is no reason to waste it. Love is a generous gift that is meant to be shared generously.

Extend your heartfelt gratitude to the people in your life that you love. Celebrate the moments and create memories that you will carry with you for your whole life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.