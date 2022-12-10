The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 11, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, December 11, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon completes its transit in the sign of Cancer, where it rules, and then on Sunday, it enters the fixed energy of a fire sign, Leo.

Some of us can be stubborn, but we are also energized by being in the crowd. We want what we want on Sunday, and it's time to have fun.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, push for what you need. Today, you're ready to do something. fun and creative, but friends may have other plans for how to fill your time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be proud of where you come from, Taurus. Who you are is a product of your life experiences. Everything about your past is a stepping stone to your future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be brave and always speak the truth, Gemini. It can be so easy to avoid conflict by simply saying what you think someone wants to hear. It's kinder to be honest, as this is what a good friend often does for the people they love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you feel that you ought to ask for a raise at work? It can be hard to bring up such a complicated topic. But if your work ethic and performance match what you think you deserve, then the Moon in Leo is the perfect time to approach the topic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do something good for yourself, Leo. You are in a power position when the Moon is in your zodiac sign over the next few days. You're ready to shine and do something roaringly fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pay attention to the little things that you often overlook. We don't often take the time to slow down and focus on minor details. However, detail-orientation is your specialty. Use it to your advantage.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You stand out from the crowd, Libra. When it comes to your friendship circle, there is something about you. Call it the 'IT Factor'; people simply seem to notice you more because your charm is hard to resist.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you're job hunting, the next few days present a golden opportunity to be recognized for your expertise and ability to be an asset to the team. Send out resumes and reach out to potential employers. This is no time to slack.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're an idealist this weekend. You know what you desire from love and life, and there's nothing you want more than to see your dreams come true. The path is opening for you; don't be afraid to walk through the door when it opens.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Finding that perfect partner in crime in love seems more complicated lately, but it's not impossible, even though it may feel that way. Online dating can be tough to navigate with so many profiles to view. Try something different. Go out and socialize to see who you may meet organically.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do your best, Aquarius. When you dress your best, work out and take care of your body...people may not say anything to you, but they do notice. In fact, you may even encourage others to level up in the same way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Let your romantic side flow. You're one of those who make others feel good when you're around them. Like a giant hug, your soft and kind nature is exactly what is needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.