The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, December 10, 2022

As the month progresses, December 10, 2022, brings the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs in astrology.

Saturday's horoscopes serve an unexpected dose of reality for an intensely emotional issue.

The only astrological transit today is the Cancer Moon creating a karmic connection with Uranus in Taurus.

While this seemingly creates a quiet energy in the skies, with so much that occurred within the past week, it will feel more like a catalyst event that you can no longer ignore.

Preceding today, Mercury and Venus shifted into Capricorn alongside the Gemini Full Moon, which eclipsed Mars, giving you a sense of renewal, sudden truth, and the desire to make the desires for your life the reality that you live.

When Mars disappeared within the Moons shadow during the Full Moon, it also reached the midpoint of its retrograde journey, meaning that while the past six weeks or so have been fraught with frustrations or delays, this next phase is all about a returning to action incorporating all that you have learned.

But when there are so many energy shifts within the universe, it can take time to process what it means for you and where you are in your life.

This brings you to today and the catalyst that the Cancer Moon and Uranus in Taurus will bring you.

The Moon governs your emotional self, this is how you genuinely feel about relationships, work and life.

In Cancer, the Moon is incredibly emotional.

It concerns the most sensitive parts of life, including how you care for others, home and how they, in turn, care and provide for you.

As it creates a karmic connection to Uranus, it will bring to fruition past events and conversations that have been part of a higher meaning and purpose.

Uranus is known for bringing shocking and awe-inspiring events.

It tends to bring not only the unexpected but also those events or awareness that seemingly change everything overnight.

This is the piece that everything tends to look different once you emerge on the other side of the truth.

When these two meet today, it will change your emotional truth, shedding light on something that you previously were not aware of or bringing a new sense of urgency to something that began to surface within this week.

You are thinking differently about things, especially those concerned with romantic or domestic intimacy, which will change your priorities and purpose for the direction of your life.

With no other aspects happening within the stars today, this will be felt even more strongly, urging you to feel with your heart what you might not have been able to see with your eyes.

Things will start to pick up within a couple of days, which means that this is something that you are genuinely being encouraged to sit with, to feel.

Because clarity always brings truth, even if it is unexpected.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, December 10, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Yesterday brought a change of energy to your romantic life as Venus joined Mercury in Capricorn. Today, however, it seems you are seeing and feeling everything differently. Uranus in Taurus will bring new awareness to those surrounding you and their effect on your life.

If romance has been something that has been more of a focus lately, it could be that it is time to also make space for friends and family. However, this could also be a situation where those surrounding you do not approve of or have their own limiting opinions on your relationship. Make sure you stick to your truth and do not let anyone dissuade you from what your heart feels right.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The influx of Capricorn energy shines a light on the luckiest part of your life. You are thinking more openly and expansively right now, which feels like it is bringing in opportunities you had not even thought of previously. Life may likely feel bigger than usual, even if you have to work for what is offered.

With the Moon in Cancer today encouraging you to communicate your personal views and needs, you are being directed to embrace the most genuine part of you. It may seem like this is taking you away from the expansion that you feel in your life, but it is the path that will help you rise to seize it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Nothing you love or fear more than a dramatic transformation, but that is in store for you today. Recently, Mercury and Venus moved into Capricorn after their reign in your sign which means that what and who you value the most is the focus. Whether it is friendships, romantic relationships or even career opportunities, you are only concerned with what deeply holds meaning for you.

Today as Uranus in your health sector meets up with the Cancer Moon in the area of your life that rules intimacy and transformation, you can expect sudden realizations. This is about aligning your life to not only what is true of value but also what truly supports your overall healing.

You may also come to a deeper understanding of the role of intimacy within your relationship, causing you to want to commit more deeply to what not only feels of value but also nurtures and supports the life you are dreaming of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.