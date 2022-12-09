The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon In Cancer, December 10, 2022

With Moon in Cancer, we don't stand a chance of being alone on this day. So on December 10, 2022, three zodiac signs will try to get back together with an ex.

The feeling in the air is way too sentimental for this.

We crave the affection we once received from a certain ex of ours.

This ex is the one we considered “the one,” Though time and tide wrecked that ship, some of us are still too attached to think of this 'break up' as something to take seriously.

We don't take it seriously, so today will have several of us contacting the person we broke up with.

We want to suggest the idea of getting back together. Hmm. Novel idea!

Moon in Cancer stirs up emotions in us; we want togetherness, love... heck, we want to be held and told that we are loved. And why wouldn't we feel this way? It's only natural to want to be loved, and when we know that love exists in the form of our ex, it's pretty frustrating.

Why did we break up? Was it necessary, or did we end things because of some insane need for drama? Did we break up just so we could get back together again?

Here's the thing: if you're thinking it, so is your ex-partner, and today shows us that reconciliations DO work because, in a way, they are 'blessed' by Moon in Cancer; reunions do happen, and they will happen for these three zodiac signs in astrology.

Take it slow and use your intelligence; don't throw yourself at this person. Give them time to come around because the way things are working out today looks like they will come around. Smile!

The three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the Moon in Cancer on December 10, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon in Cancer puts you right back where you used to be, emotionally, except there's one thing missing: your ex. Today you are feeling all the feels, Cancer, and while some of those feelings may be sad ones, you think you know the cure for your Wintertime Blues, and that would be to get back together with the person you broke up with.

Did you break up with them, or did they break up with you? Either way, you both feel that this move might have been made in haste, as many ego-based decisions are. You and your ex will speak today and discuss the ups and downs of a relationship. By the conversation's end, you'll agree it's worth giving it another go. Today brings you back together. What you do with this is now up to you. Good luck.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's a good reason you want to get back together with your ex on Saturday—you don't want to put yourself back on the market. You are simply lazy when it comes to love. You can be magnificent and wonderful when things are good. Still, you fall back into the shadows too quickly, and that's probably why you and your ex fell apart; you didn't fight for them, so...they split.

The Moon in Cancer brings you a second chance, but it comes with a warning: make an effort, Sagittarius. Please don't wait for things to magically become wonderful; make them extraordinary. If you want to be back with your ex, then let your ex know that you're willing to do the work. You aren't the only one involved in this, Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't need much to get you going on a sentimental journey. Still, you also know yourself very well: once you start, you won't stop until you're either back with your ex-partner or sobbing in your eyes. Moon in Cancer makes you miss your ex so much that you are willing to reach out to them, a thing you promised yourself would never happen.

Promises are meant to be broken, as you cannot stand life without this person in it. You're ready to claim responsibility for the breakup and anything else that person might want to pin on you.

You don't care what they say because you know this will work. You've always known this person needs you in their life, so, during Moon in Cancer, on December 10, 2022, you will let them know that baby, it's ON again. Reconnect, reunite. All good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.