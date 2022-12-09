The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 10, 2022

December 10, 2022, brings us the astro transit, Moon sextile Uranus.

Whenever we have Uranus transits, we know there will be misunderstandings. Uranus rules rebellion, free-thinking, and original ideas.

While that might sound strong and somewhat life-affirming, the planetary transit in astrology also puts us in the position of being the person that someone else is rebelling against.

Today, during Moon sextile Uranus, we will see how much we annoy someone...and we barely have to lift a finger to do it!

So, it's going to be about 'who is resilient enough to let today's actions bounce off of them?' One thing we can take with us on this day: nothing is to be taken seriously. While it all looks gigantic and essential...it isn't.

Today we will hear things said in jest that is meant for us to become upset over. We will also see who is not all that 'on the level' in our lives.

Saturday brings out the liars and the troublemakers, and if we can avoid getting 'too' involved, we'll sail through this day unscathed.

The best advice for getting through this day is to take it all at face value and not give yourself over to emotional outbursts.

Today may prompt you into 'telling someone off' or 'giving them a piece of my mind,' but it's best to hold off on all that, as it's completely meaningless.

Your best bet on December 10, 2022, is to witness the world around you without getting too involved.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 10, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't want to be pushed on this day or any day. You prefer to do things at your own pace and make it very clear to those around you that you're your person; you don't take commands.

Today, someone in your life will have the nerve to command you to do something, but what's worse is that you'll have to do it. So, today's transit of Moon sextile Uranus taps into your pride stores.

Because your ego is on the line, you won't see this person's command as a necessary thing that serves you as well as many other people; you'll see it as a direct threat and a personal affront.

You are so touchy sometimes, Scorpio, and what makes this day so rough for you is that you take it all to heart. You can't lighten up and let it slide. If you could, you'd do yourself a great favor.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a rough day in Sagittarius Town simply because you believe that YOU ARE RIGHT and are not open to anyone else's ideas or beliefs. And that, today, is going to get on your nerves...all the opinions. All the people think they know what's happening when you know that they are clueless.

During Moon sextile Uranus, you'll do the rebelling today, but it's the foolish kind of rebellion that you insist on; your facts are all messed up, and yet, there you go, fighting for them and ignoring everyone else.

Today brings out your arrogant side, Sagittarius, and we all know how dark that can get. You also get to play the stubborn card, as nothing on this earth is about to change your mind. In your mind, you are right, no matter what the topic is. Unfortunately, nobody else sees it that way.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're all for radical thinking and going against the grain. During Moon sextile Uranus, you'll be so in your element that you might not see anything else BUT your opinion today. You are about to put your foot in your mouth, Aquarius. Because you feel solid and justified, you also feel brave and somewhat daring.

You are experiencing hubris. You think you can't get in trouble for your words, so you say whatever is on your mind, but it goes sour because Moon sextile Uranus is the transit that turns things on their head.

This will probably play out as an argument with a friend or a disagreement with a family member. In all honesty, you don't want to be challenged today. You believe in yourself, and while this is a good thing, you may feel the need to be overly defensive. Try to keep the reality of the situation in mind. Keep it accurate, and you will keep it less troubling.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.