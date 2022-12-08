The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, December 9, 2022

In the aftermath of the Full Moon in Gemini today, Venus, the planet of love, shifts into a grounded and practical Capricorn.

The Gemini Full Moon energy will finally start to wane today as the Moon moves into Cancer, yet that does not mean that what it brought up for you will be fully processed.

You are focusing intensely on your choices and whether they are in alignment or support your higher self and deepest emotional needs.

This is what the Gemini Full Moon brought about this week, along with some breakthrough moments of clarity.

To balance out all the air energy associated with the Full Moon and Mars currently still retrograding within the same sign, there is also a shift to more grounded energy thanks to Capricorn.

Earlier in the week, Mercury, the planet that rules communication and thought, moved into Capricorn, helping to ground your ideas, have important and necessary conversations, and to break things down into smaller, more manageable steps.

Now, post-Full Moon, Venus, the planet of love and ruler of finances and real estate, moves into Capricorn and joins Mercury.

Venus in Capricorn operates very differently than in Sagittarius, the phase that is just ending.

Instead of outlandish ideas, it is thoughtful and realistic.

Venus in Sagittarius might want to experience everything but commit to nothing. Capricorn chooses what it commits to with laser-like precision, knowing that focused energy is always the most powerful.

While you may feel its effects most strongly within your romantic relationships, it will also benefit your financial endeavors.

Venus in Capricorn creates opportunities for great commitment, growth, stability, and progress in your romantic relationship.

After the search and adventure of Sagittarius, you are now looking for somewhere you can grow, a relationship you can relax into and trust, knowing that there is security.

This makes this Venusian season prone to romantic changes, including elopements, engagements, and even space sharing as you merge into one home.

It is a time to commit fully because you and your partner feel greater loyalty to one another and the relationship.

In finance, you may have to put in unpaid work to reap the rewards.

As dedicated and stable as Capricorn is, it also is a hardworking sign, which means whether it comes down to love or money, you will have to put in the time and effort to feel Venus's abundance in store for you.

This energy will be powerful today with the Moon shifting into Cancer which is the opposite sign of Capricorn and the one that represents home and family.

As much as the holidays can be about spending time at home with loved ones, this energy ensures that where you choose to do that is somewhere that helps you commit more fully to your truth.

The path of commitment is the one that ultimately leads to freedom because within it, you know what it is that you need, and you stop at nothing to achieve it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, December 9, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Gemini Full Moon brought deep insight into what you haven’t been aware of. As disruptive as this may have been, it is also a chance for you to embrace your feelings and needs with greater confidence and certainty. This is the path forward. You cannot make plans or decisions if you are still making them for others.

Just as that light of awareness came in, Mercury and Venus joined Capricorn, the sign representing romantic relationships for you. This is a chance to use what came up around the full Moon to initiate changes in your love life and, of course, not to be afraid to commit fully to love.

RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 9, 2022

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury and Venus in your zodiac sign focus on self-love and your personal beliefs and feelings regarding life. While you will still see improvements within your romantic life, especially as today the Moon is in Cancer. The Cancer Moon highlights your romantic sector; this is a time for you to work on your relationship with yourself.

As wonderful as having a partner in your life, they can never substitute what you have not yet given yourself. The greater you feel about yourself, the more capacity you have for love for another. A big part of this is accepting your truth and needs. When you can honor who you are and what you genuinely want from life, aligning with someone who feels the same becomes that much easier.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Gemini Full Moon lit up the luckiest part of your life, bringing new opportunities for travel, learning, and expanding beyond whatever comfort zone, you have been in. Now, as Mercury and Venus shift together into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, the focus will be on home and what that represents to you. It may be that a change in your home is in store based on some new opportunities that have presented themselves.

This could be a change of address or even who you share your home with. In moments of meaningful change, you can prefer to keep them the same out of fear of the unknown. However, everything you want will feel different when it starts to happen. If you can find your sense of inner security, you can also find the fortitude to continue growing in all the ways you need. Growth allows your life to accurately reflect what you need from life and love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.