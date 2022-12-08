The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During Venus In Capricorn On December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022 can bring positive, workable change into our lives, especially where love is concerned. What we're looking at today is how Venus in Capricorn can affect the way we look at our relationships.

This astro transit beckons us to make sense of what we've got; is this love affair working, and can we see the problems and work on them, or are we too indifferent to care? Venus in Capricorn pushes three zodiac signs toward caring, and we can implement positive change because we DO care.

And, of course, this change depends on proper communication. We must lay it all on the table if we want to accomplish something extraordinary in our relationships. We have to look at ourselves with brutal honesty.

Together, we have to devise a plan to transform what we have now into something we can live with until our last days. Capricorn brings in pragmatism; honestly, that's not a terrible thing to have when it comes to long-term relationships.

Sometimes, change is not easy, or anyone wants to bring up a need, but there are no difficulties this Friday.

It will be effortless for the two of you to go over what needs change, and while you're there, be honest; tell it like it is. You are with someone who wants to hear what you hold in your heart. The more the two of you share, the closer you will become.

The three zodiac signs need change in their love life during Venus in Capricorn on December 9, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You need a change in your love life because if you don't change something soon, you will both explode from frustration. You are good at expressing yourself, Gemini, and you've told your person that certain things in the relationship must be focused on.

You've dealt with their avoidance methods as you've seen that your mate is less inclined to change than you are. The helpful bit is that during Venus in Capricorn, you'll get on board with the idea of change; your partner included. Little did you know how good this could be.

Seeing your partner get involved is already new stuff for you, and you can now look forward to the two of you sharing more and more as time goes on. You've hit the 'fearless' section of the love affair. More power to you!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Capricorn has you coming to terms with the idea that you either change certain things in your love life or accept what is there and you deal with. This doesn't make you happy, but you are also not locked into a changeless life, so you are open to the influence of this transit on this day, December 9, 2022.

When you show that you are willing to talk about things, your partner warms you to the idea that you have the right attitude. Today brings the two of you together because you don't want to be apart. You've seen how close you've come to breaking up before.

During Venus in Capricorn, you see practical ways to make this relationship last, ways that don't make you feel like you're being too compromised. Yes, there will be given and take, and you'll discover through this transit that compromise has value. Change is coming!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are always too happy to throw yourself into love and passion as you feel this is your one life, so you might as well live it like a god. And you are very free-spirited when it comes to love. It's the most beautiful thing in the world to you, but you also need balance.

During Venus in Capricorn, you'll see what 'balance' is all about. This transit helps you see the relationship as a journey, a work in progress. This broad spectrum approach allows for change and spontaneity. You now know that you can have passion and practicality.

The days of throwing relationships away are over; you feel confident about the one you're in now, and you want to show yourself that you can stay the distance. You are also good at inspiring your partner to open up to change. This person is on your side, always.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.