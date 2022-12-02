The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 3, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, December 3, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

It's time to dream about what can be. The possibilities of love are endless for you, Aries. You have to be willing to take a risk to have the treasure of someone's heart.

Taurus

It can be hard to tell who your friends are at times. This is why you need to give things time to grow in order to see what is real and what is not.

Gemini

Live the type of life you want to live. Love may feel like a risk, especially if you let pride get in the way. But what's a life if it's romance isn't part of it?

Cancer

Find common ground when picking a partner. Opposites may attract but the glue that binds two lovers together are the moments where share interests and see the world in a similar way.

Leo

A secret love may be revealed. You may not even know who it is that's in love with you because they are hiding true feelings, but their actions speak louder than words.

Virgo

You are so close to finding the soulmate of your dreams. You may feel insecure at times but true love has a way of building your confidence and making hearts become older.

Libra

It's the little things that count when you're in a relationship. Focus on the daily details and not only the big swooping moments as defining what you have in your relationship as a couple.

Scorpio

Be creative with your romantic moments. Plan a candlelight dinner. Pick a love song to dedicate. Hold hands and hug a little longer.

Sagittarius

You can make your life a real home. You can define and decide what comforts to have in your personal space. Keep things feel cozy and warm to build your memories around.

Capricorn

Speak sweetly. It's so easy to forget that the person you love can get their feelings hurt. Be gentle with the way you say your truth and trust that they will understand your vulnerabilities too.

Aquarius

Money can't buy happiness or love. But it can buy things that make you happy. Enjoy days when you can spend a bit more than you thought you could afford.

Pisces

Love someone that sees you for who you are. Don't change for others, and especialy don't pick someone who is not interested in getting to know you for who you are.

