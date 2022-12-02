The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Moon Sextile Mars On December 3, 2022

There are many ways a relationship can fall apart. It can take its time, or it can happen in an instant. We can leave our loved ones in a heartbeat, or we can work out an amicable departure.

Which three zodiac signs may see their relationships fall apart on December 3, 2022?

We can never really predict how it's going to go, but if we were to look at the stars and how they influence things like romance and separation, we would see that there's always this one nagging transit looming above, kicking it all into place.

That planetary transit is Moon sextile Mars, and on December 3, 2022, it's going to go to town on the love lives of certain zodiac signs in astrology.

None of this will come as a surprise; however; Moon sextile Mars will take the last shred of love that a couple has for each other and toss it in the trash.

Once we open our eyes and see that our love life is meaningless or a waste of our precious time, we will move in the direction of freeing ourselves from it.

While breaking up is never ever an easy thing to do, let alone start, we can count on one thing during Moon sextile Mars: if our relationship was on thin ice before, it's a total crash and burns today.

This, in its ironic way, will bring relief to many people. We rarely like to think of our breakups as something we can't wait to dive into, but the reality is that sometimes breaking up is not only necessary but the right move.

We're not here to suffer, signs. We're here to experience life as human beings, and some of that experience is about knowing when it's the right time to love someone, and when it's time to tell them goodbye.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Moon sextile Mars on December 3, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have always known when the moment is right, and unfortunately 'right' in this case means that you know it's time to end the relationship you're presently in.

During the Moon sextile Mars, you'll spare yourself the pain of getting into any more arguments with your mate. It's real and it's over.

You both know it, but neither of you has made the move to end it officially. Mars energy ramps you up and allows you a clear vision of knowing what must be done.

You don't want to spend the rest of your life faking it, or pretending that you're happy, and if breaking up means spending time alone, then so be it.

You'll do what you have to do. As for now, it's time to be that person as in, the person who makes the first move toward ending it. It has to happen, and you know it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing in the world that you ever anticipated is for the relationship you're in to go south, as it has.

There's also a good chance that it began to deteriorate a while back, but neither one of you wanted to own up to it, and so you stuck it out, thinking it would somehow revive itself.

And then came to Moon sextile Mars, and you both knew that the dreaded inevitable was here and it was real: this love affair is no more.

It's over and things like 'admitting it' have become redundant feelings. There is nowhere for this relationship to go unless sadness is the goal, and when it is ever?

Never. During Moon sextile Mars, you will both come to an agreement, and that agreement won't come easily or quietly. It is time to go your separate ways, and while that may 'sound' scary, it's actually the only logical next move.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are tired of making mistakes, and you feel now, on this day, that you have made a serious mistake by getting so entangled with this one person the person who has become your life partner.

Life, of all things you are no longer sure that you want to give anyone that much of your time, let alone your whole life. Suddenly, things seem scary to you.

Are you stuck in this relationship? Is there no way out? Are you panicking because you think you might have gone too far and now you know that you can go no further?

Under the influence of Moon sextile Mars, you will come to know a harsh truth: you need to get out now. You are not stuck, Sagittarius.

You may have convinced yourself that you could be like everyone else, but in relationships, you're simply not a person that can be owned, and that's what you feel you need to escape on this day, December 3, 2022.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.