The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 4, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, December 4, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

You deserve to be respected, Aries. It's good to know someone loves you, but if they treat you badly and then apologize it can deflate how you feel toward them.

Explain what it is that you need, and be true to yourself without compromise. Respect may be where you have to draw the line.

Taurus

Differences matter when it comes to love, Taurus. When two people love each other their feelings can bridge gaps in your personalities.

But, there are a few dealbreakers you will need to be aware of, and red flags are one of them.

Gemini

Don't be afraid to hold back your secrets, Gemini. Let someone show you that they are worthy of knowing the deepest parts of your past. There's no substitute for time.

Cancer

Love can be difficult, Cancer. When distance starts to take root in your love life and relationship, it can feel as though you'll never be able to come back together again as one.

But you can do it. You may need to get help from a therapist or spend extra time talking more often, but where there is a will, there is a way.

Leo

Every day is an opportunity to make things better, Leo. Every interaction you have with your partner is a choice presented to do the right thing. Choose love.

Virgo

Romance is a wonderful thing, Virgo. You can make it whatever you choose. You can define what's romantic just for you and your partner.

You don't have to make each experience a post for social media. Do something that puts a memory stamp on your heart.

Libra

Your home life is what you decide to make it. If you and your partner are disinterested in creating a home that falls under traditional definitions, then that's up to you to decide.

Others may not understand your choices, but you have to do what works for you both.

Scorpio

Communication is not always easy when you're unsure what questions to ask. You have to learn the nuances of your partner.

Talking to each other takes time and you can make it a fun thing. Leave notes and know that what you know now about your partner is only scratching the surface.

Sagittarius

Money can be a sore subject for some lovers. It's not easy to blend finances or to know who ought to pay for what.

These are complicated conversations and deserve the attention and time it takes to square them away.

Capricorn

Being independent is not incompatible with love, Capricorn. You can be your own person and not have to give over all of your desires to the relationship.

Your partner may value what you have set up your mind to be who you are. You may even help them to gain the courage to be more honest with you, too.

Aquarius

Your past does not define you and it does not have to define your relationship either, but it can influence it.

When you are aware that your history can sometimes show itself up in your interaction with your partner, it makes it much easier to own up to your flaws and work on them to become a better lover.

Pisces

Your career can be tough to set aside to put love first, Pisces.

This requires a lot of compromise on your partner and is something you will want to think about before rushing forward. Weight the pros and cons and think of the long-term consequences on both sides.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.