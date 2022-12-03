The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Easy During Venus Square Neptune On December 4, 2022

It's December 4, and we're all starting to feel that weird 'drag' that happens around this time of the year.

On one hand, we're expected to be psyched out of our minds over the many seasonal holidays, and on the other hand, all we want to do is sit on the couch and binge-watch something old and good.

Like...Twilight Zone, or Breaking Bad. Nothing about December says "I want to put all my energy into drama and heavy activity." All we want at this point is to get it over with while knowing we still have to be happy, peppy, and bursting with love over the holidays.

We want it easy. We want our lives to be simple right now. And when it comes to love, we want to know what's going on without confusion.

During Venus square Neptune, we really get it into our heads that, right now, we can't deal with hassles, jealousy, drama, or negativity. We crave a love that is easy; anything else is just too much work.

They say that all relationships take work. During Venus square Neptune, the 'work' implied here is not interesting enough to actually do. Neptune energy will have us convinced that what we want is not too much to ask for, and in turn, we will go for it.

How we go for it is to be determined by each individual sign here today. Let's put it this way, if having an easy love is what we're going for, then it better happen just as easily, as we are not about to work too hard to make this so. Here's to good intentions!

The three zodiac signs who want love that's easy during Venus square Neptune on December 4, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

At this point in the year, you'd be happiest if everything just fell into place, so that you kinda-sorta know where you're at, come the first of the year. Things have been a roller-coaster ride for you lately; there so much going on. Right now, you need stability and whatever you can get of a promise that everything, at some point very soon, will become easier and lighter on you.

You've got a truly wonderful partner, and it seems they are just as into the easy life as you are, but they are still much more high-strung than you, and this makes you feel that maybe the easy life is still a ways off. Well, a person can dream, can't they?

And during Venus square Neptune, dreams rise to the surface, begging to be made manifest. You'll get what you want, Taurus. The easy love that you desire is there for you right now...time just hasn't caught up with you yet. You've got this.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You love the idea of being in a relationship where everything 'runs' smoothly and nobody misunderstands anything. Idealism has always been your downfall, but then again, this kind of thinking belongs to everybody. We demand so many things in our relationships, but we rarely desire simplicity.

We make things way too complicated, and you've seen what this has done to your own love life; it's messed it up. During Venus square Neptune, on December 4, 2022, you'll be smacked in the head with the realization that you are part of the problem, and that this problem can be remedied quite easily by changing your perspective.

You've wanted an intense, passionate love life...but passion seems to have a harsh price in your experience, and so you now know that if you go for something a little less intense, you might actually find someone who doesn't want to continuously rock the boat. Easy is the way!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Venus square Neptune gets you thinking, and during this transit, you may find yourself wondering where the ease went in your relationship and why things seem so strained all the time. It's as if both you and your partner decided to focus on all the things that are negative while forgetting all that is easy, simple, and beautiful within the relationship.

It's time to get back to basics, and it hits you big time during Venus square Neptune; you need an easy love because this nonstop, confusing, difficulty-gig is not working out for you.

What happened to compassionate conversation? When did passion get replaced by suspicion? You folks need to chill. You recognize this now, on December 4. You know that the potential for an easy love life is right there. Now, all that's left is you, making an effort to get back what used to be so...easy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.