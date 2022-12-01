The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 2, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 01, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, December 2, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
Our hearts long for romantic adventures as Venus remains in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. What will the day have in store for you? Read on to find out!
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Great Horoscopes During The Month Of December 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 02, 2022:
Aries
It’s time to let yourself go, Aries. Learning to love again is a risk worthy of taking. You never know what beautiful things can happen in your life once you are willing to give romance another try.
Taurus
Friendship is a wonderful foundation to build a life on. There is no need to rush a good thing. Love that unfolds over time often can be the most romantic type of all.
Gemini
Pick someone who has picked you back. Why chase a lover who isn’t looking to be caught. You may be spinning your wheels for a long time. Seek a simple path.
Cancer
Share from the heart. Why hold back the truth about the way you feel? You still may hear that the other person does not feel the same way, but knowing is much better than being in y the dark.
Leo
You learn as you grow. Experience is a wonderful teacher. From falling in love to the moment when it is time to break up, all the aspects of being in or out of a relationship deepens your wisdom.
Virgo
Partnership is more than just the romantic stuff. It’s also about doing chores, paying the bills, and running errands. You may not always feel the flutter in your heart but knowing someone is there for you as you are for them is priceless.
Libra
Love is good for the heart. People live longer when they are in love. Don’t say you never want to let anyone into your heart again. Choose better the next time around. There’s no reason to stop yourself from having something that’s great for your health.
Scorpio
Be creative. Finding new ways to express your feelings is a fun thing to do. You never know…you and your partner may even become competitive about how you show your romantic side.
Sagittarius
Love is what makes a house a home. Fill your space with laughter and memories. Place photos on the walls or little tokens of time and places you e visited together.
Capricorn
Enjoy a good conversation. Life can be so busy that it’s hard to have a deep and meaningful talk with your partner. Set a date to ask each other funny questions. Use a board game for lovers to make it fun.
Aquarius
Giving your loved one a gift is money well-spent. Be generous with your heart but also with your pocketbook when you can.
Pisces
Everything changes when you work on yourself. Self-care and me-time are treasures you could use a little more of this week. Indulge yourself!
