The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 4, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, December 4, 2022. Today's Moon will be in Taurus, which rules the Hierophant tarot card.

This tarot card is about consistency, structure, and things that we often respect and want to keep—tradition and old ways that worked well for a time in the past.

The day's energy can bring an element of stability into our own lives as well.

How might today's tarot horoscope impact your zodiac sign? Read on to find out more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Listen to your heart, Aries. Your heart is what's most connected to your soul and your inner being.

The mind can act lazily and try to stop you from doing something because it seems hard or uncomfortable.

But, when you let your willpower lead the way, amazing things can happen for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're doing too much. You are carrying the burdens of others and these were not meant for you to bear.

Let go of the belief that you have to do things to make others love you. You just need to be you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Life is sweet. Each day presents an opportunity to enjoy the good things in life or to focus on what isn't right.

Choose what brings you joy and happiness. Watch how this attracts more of the same into your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Set the time aside. If something is important to you, make time to do it. Don't talk about it any longer only to let the day get away from you.

Schedule your priorities so that they include your dreams and hopes for future growth and change.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

It's not easy to feel as though you are losing a partner's attention.

You can bring things back around to becoming the person you once were when you first met them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

There is great news coming to you, Virgo. All your hard work and effort are showing signs of growth.

For the longest time, it seemed as though you were never going to see this day come. Your patience has paid off and all you get now is true success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

If what you are doing right now isn't working, then brainstorm a new angle. It can be discouraging to think that you're out of options or resources. Set the task down for now and try something new to get your mental juices flowing. You may find something you had not expected before and become pleasantly surprised.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Strength is relative. A situation may be easy for some zodiac signs because they have experience in that area.

But life is like a muscle. The more situations you expose your mind to, the smarter and wiser you become. If you feel out of your element, take risks and try new things. You'll eventually learn what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

People don't always think of the consequences of their behavior.

When a person decides to cheat or lie to you, they may know it will hurt you, but at that moment their selfishness gets in the way.

You may not be able to forgive them, but you may understand what happened in order to let go and move on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love can grow where you water the emotions of your relationships.

A person with a broken heart can take much longer to warm up to your efforts of emotion, but give them time. No one can truly resist love when it is consistent and comes from a pure place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

When someone decides to ghost you and go radio silent it causes worry and concern. They will come back around in their own timeframe.

Live your life instead of waiting on the phone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

There is nothing wrong with being an ambitious person. You are here for a reason and your heart won't settle until you discover what it is and have fulfilled your destiny.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.