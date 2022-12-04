The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 5, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, December 5, 2022.

It's a great day for all zodiac signs, even if the Monday blues threaten to get you down. With the Moon in Taurus, it's the perfect time to celebrate the holiday season.

Taurus is associated with government and religious traditions, so if you have plans to attend a religious ceremony or see a play about the holiday season, today is perfect for solidifying your plans.

Find out what else is in store for you on Monday by reading your tarot horoscope, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Loving someone so much that you lose yourself to the relationship is a hard way to learn a lesson about self-love and personal care.

You gave yourself a bit more than you needed to. It's time to pull back a bit, Aries, and tend to your needs now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can't sit back and wait for someone else to give you permission to be who you need to be.

If you wait for another person to tell you when you're ready, you may be waiting a very long time. Listen to your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

When all the pieces fall into order in a relationship, that's when you know that you're where you are meant to be.

While love can be hard to find, certain aspects of it are meant to be easy. Don't struggle to change someone; aim for mutual acceptance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Insight and psychic intuition are something to cultivate.

Spend time in nature. Watch the stars in the sky. Aim to understand things from an inner perspective. Your soul will never steer you wrong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

This is a tough day for you on many levels but you will find that you are more capable to carry a burden than you realized it.

You might not see how to get through the day right now, but when you cross the finish line, you'll be amazed at how resilient you are!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

This is no time to quit or give up on. your dreams. You are climbing to the top of your career, and it is super competitive.

But, with each moment you hang in there, you gain momentum. Eventually, you win because of your grit and acquired skills.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When someone turns on you and shows you who they truly are, believe them. Trusting the wrong person always is a great disappointment.

You will ask yourself a lot of questions and become doubtful of yourself, but eventually, you see the red flags you missed and realize what it is you needed to do to not fall for the same trickery in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

A divided heart is never easy to unite. There will always be things you prefer about one situation over another.

You have to learn to prioritize your values during this time. You may not get to have all that you wanted, but you can have the things you wanted the most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are surrounded by beautiful people who want the very best for you.

Even when you do not want so much love and support from others and prefer to be an independent person, you will find the help you need should you decide to ask.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your mind and emotions hopefully align so that you can become sure of what it is you want to do.

Getting to a place where you know your Big Why can help you focus on the goal you want to achieve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

As the saying goes, "too many cooks are in the kitchen".

Everyone wants to decide how something will be done by adding their two cents. You might want to invite people to withhold their opinions until later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are never easy but when you let go of what you used to have, you open the window to allow a fresh, new start to come in.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.