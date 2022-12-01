The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 2, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, December 2, 2022, is here let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's your time to shine, Aries. The Moon enters your sign where it will transit for the next two days.

The Moon in Aries can be an agitated placement for it to express its emotional energy. So, if you experience bouts of anxiousness do something physical. Go to the gym, exercise, and stay busy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to break free from the past, and when the Moon is in Aries this can be done in spurts where you clear away the clutter that holds you back from being productive.

Use this time for short-term, quick, and easy projects that can be done without too many complications or difficulties.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's always nice to have a short visit with a good friend. If it's been a while since you've touched base with someone you ordinarily get to chat with more often, reach out to see how that person is doing.

You may enjoy a quick cup of coffee via video chat. Or, if you prefer to text, shoot off a few messages just to check in and see how things are going.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a great day for work but not without a little bit of additional effort. The Moon in Aries activates your sector of career and social status.

It's time to grind away and get things done. Use the focus feature on your schedule if you need to work through a bit of tedious work that distraction can keep you from completing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

it's a good day to check up on job applications or if you're planning to go away to college, admissions officers to see what your status is.

If you have any small tasks that can help move a process more expeditiously, today and tomorrow are great times to get those matters completed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People can act competitively when they suspect resources are limited. Today, you will want to be the first to show up in any situation where the appointments go to the first person who shows up.

If you have anything you know that is time sensitive and needs to be completed now, don't delay. Plan to get your projects in so you can relax later in the day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, love may seem so far away. Partners can be harder to reach and meetings could be delayed and canceled. Why? The Moon is in your opposite zodiac sign, Aries, which is signally to put some focus on yourself.

A break from any meetings can mean it's a good time to tend to your own work. If you get a chance to leave work early, run personal errands, and get in a power nap.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

We are just a month away from a new year, so it's the perfect time to start planning ahead and setting a few essential goals.

If you love to visualize your action plan, consider setting time aside for the weekend to create a vision board and write down your 5-month, 1-year, and 5-year plans.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are a romantic at heart, and sometimes you just want to be spontaneous with your expression of love and adoration.

Today and tomorrow are perfect for surprising someone with a gift or bringing your partner lunch and hanging out together during your breaks.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Opinions can clash and if you hold strong points of view that are different from other members of your family take note. The Moon is in Aries, which can bring about arguments and petty fights.

Avoid the drama together and focus on the things you have in common. Even though a bit of banter can be fun, the Moon in Aries also encourages speaking positively into a person's life to motivate them to reach for their goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You'll want to be quick on your feet and have your elevator pitch ready. The Moon in Aries can have power meetings come up for you in the next few days.

If you work in sales or have to give mini-presentations, you'll feel sharp and ready if you prepare in advance. Time may feel like it moves a bit faster so you'll want to have all your ducks in a row.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's amazing how quickly money can fly when you are having fun. The Moon in your sector of money encourages caution in spending.

Be sure that what you see and think you need is not an impulse decision, especially when dealing with big-ticket items.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.