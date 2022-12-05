The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, is here let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your naturally chatty and optimistic disposition shines brightly today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication. It's a great day for sending out emails, writing pitches and talking to someone you need to work out a plan with.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's more than one way to resolve a problem, and for you, it may require a face-to-face conversation. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money. If you have financial things you need to work on, make an appointment to talk to your financial manager.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do something just for yourself, as today is meant for you to handle personal matters. The Moon enters your sign, which is also your house of personal development. Consider what you would like to be doing in 2023, and start planning a course of action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to let go and see the joy of a fresh start. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of the past. You don't have to hang on to things that no longer seem reasonable for you—release friendships you've outgrown and open your time for things that match your current interests.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Great people attract great people, and you are due to experience a fated meeting of the minds. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships. Today is perfect for networking. Reach out to people you'd like to do business with or want to get in touch with in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Stand tall, Virgo. You have so much to be proud of. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of public reputation. It's a beautiful day to present the best version of yourself. You may be making a positive impression on decision-makers and getting a chance to be viewed as a possible candidate for a promotion.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Share your experiences, Libra. Your life's lessons are not meant to go to waste. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of education and spiritual growth. Organizations are often looking for speakers on a variety of topics. Consider sharing your insights to groups that would benefit from your wisdom and insight.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have so much to give, and today was made to express your generosity of spirit. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources. Look at what you can do to pitch in for a cause you believe in. Even if you can only volunteer a little bit of time, it can make a significant impact on your life in a good way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do you know what you want, and are you ready to go all in? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment. If you have any doubts or feelings of uncertainty, this is the week to talk it over, especially with the Full Moon happening in your commitment sector later this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to set up a new way of doing things; progress is in your favor. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of routines. It's always good to see where you can shave off wasted time and do something better than ever before.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

See the possibilities. You may find a loophole that changes the narrative of a problem that you haven't been able to solve. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity. Brainstorm with a friend to see if your idea can work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Home is where the heart is. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and the family. This is a great day to focus on your priorities, putting the people you love at the top of the list.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.