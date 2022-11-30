The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 30, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, December 1, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 01, 2022:
Aries
Love demands transparency, but there is also a time and place for everything. Today it can be hard to know whether or not to speak about something your lover said that hurt your feelings.
Give yourself a deadline as to when you'll discuss it. Don't stuff your emotions for too long as they can lead to resentment later.
Taurus
Something has touched your heart. You have been keeping feelings to yourself for a while, and now it's time to share your secret.
You've got a crush on someone special, and your mind is now open to the idea of long-lasting love.
Gemini
You long for honesty from the person you love.
The way to your heart can be found by feeding your mind with ideas and fulfilling conversations. Today, you want your soulmate to know you better and you're ready to open up.
Cancer
Today, you want a little bit of adventure in your love life. It's a good day to see if you can take a day off and do something fun and romantic with your partner mid-week.
Who knows? Maybe you'll make it a short work week and focus only on the things you want to do with your mate.
Leo
You can't hide your feelings any longer. Your friends can tell that you're starting to fall hard for the person whom you've been seeing.
You thought that this was going to be just a situationship, but now you are ready to make it so much more.
You were caught off guard by the way you're feeling, but things are rapidly moving in the direction of a committed partnership.
Virgo
It's time to talk about what your goals and dreams are in a relationship. Something has been bothering you, and it's hard to put your finger on what the problem is.
You know that the nagging feeling you have in your heart can only remain there for so long. It's time to have a talk, even if you're uncertain where the conversation will head.
Libra
Love is more than words. Today, you want to put love into action. Single or in a committed relationship, it's a great day to do things that show care and concern for the well-being of others.
Do something kind for your significant other, and if you are able, pay it forward for someone you don't know, but feel could benefit from a random act of kindness.
Scorpio
You're allowed to change your mind about what you feel or what you want. After intimacy, you start to see things in a new light. The partner you thought you wanted and needed might not be the one for you at all. One night together, or even a week, does not have to lead to forever if you know that you aren't ready to give your heart to them in this way.
Sagittarius
There are a lot of changes going on in your personal, financial, and love life. It can all feel so intense right now. Instead of rushing into something you're not ready to experience, take your time. Pace yourself. It's OK to move slowly.
Capricorn
Money does not buy happiness or love, but it does provide you with a sense of security and focus.
Today, you may be looking at love from the financial side of things: providing for others and making sure to have some sense of security. You want to make sure that you and your significant other are provided for.
Aquarius
Relationships can be difficult at times, but also so rewarding. Today, you may be redefining what it means to share a home.
Your relationship may not follow traditional rules, but if it works for you and your partner, then that is all that matters.
Pisces
You've put on rose-colored glasses. You are only seeing the good in your partner, and they get the benefit of the doubt from you, every single time. For you, right now, this is what true, unconditional love is all about.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.