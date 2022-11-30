The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 1, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Work hard at your relationships, Aries.

There will be struggles from time to time, but knowing how to navigate conflict works in your favor. Be the bigger person and focus on big-picture thinking.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Not every solution reveals itself when you want it to.

Today, a few moments will leave you scratching your head trying to figure out a new angle for a complex situation.

A brief walk to step away from the desk can give your mind a moment to find the loophole you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your instinct and intuition prove to be invaluable today.

Sometimes you don't need an astrologer or a tarot card reading to figure out what you need to know. The answers are all written in your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

People argue. Tensions in the workplace may feel higher than usual.

Today, keep your head down to get through your work and avoid participating in gossip or conversations that are unproductive and lead to division.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

There's wisdom in the words of the younger generation.

Someone may surprise you with their innovative thinking and ability to see far into what is possible futuristically.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are ahead of the game. This new beginning and season of your life are what you've been waiting for.

It's as though the universe intended to hand you an amazing gift of life on a silver platter. Now, all you need to do is take it and enjoy this opportunity made for you specifically.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your emotions are your golden crown. You are so in tune with the feelings of others around you and within yourself.

The world is short on empathy, but your heart is on your sleeve, and you help others see what compassion looks like. It's a beautifully inspiring thing to behold.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to race ahead toward the finish line and get this project underway.

You are passionate about accomplishing this goal. You know what you want and there is nothing you will allow to get in your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is not being as honest as you would have liked them to be. It's your job to call it out.

Confrontation is never easy but taking a gentle approach can help bring the truth to light while also maintaining dignity and respect.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Someone has stabbed you in the back. They may not have meant to do so but the end result is the same.

You have to pick yourself back up from the damage and find a way to recoup what you've lost financially and also emotionally due to lost trust.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You are in need of some me-time. You may not have a lot of time to escape from the busyness of life today. However, it's a good idea to find an hour or two to simply sit quietly and read something that nourishes your mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You may meet someone who is a bit hot-headed and easily angered. Be careful not to push buttons. Kind words are much more helpful in resolving conflict.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.