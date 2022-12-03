The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, December 4, 2022

As you travel deeper into the meaning of December, today offers a reminder that you cannot enjoy life while being skeptical of things going well at the same time.

Neptune just turned direct in Pisces yesterday which is bringing greater hope to everything, yet there is also some truth that you are still wrestling with.

So, with all this going on, what does this mean for the three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on December 4, 2022?

You may not necessarily find that it is easy to trust yourself right now simply because it can be challenging to find a balance between both reality and hope.

Today brings in some much-needed energy to help you discern exactly what it is you are feeling.

Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces creating a climax point enabling you to hold both reality and dreams within your hands.

Venus is the planet of love, relationships, finances, and even those aspects of life which bring pleasure and joy.

In Sagittarius it is looking to explore uncharted territory, to find greater meaning in its pursuits, and to finally uncover the truth of what has been going on behind the scenes.

In a tentative alliance with Neptune, the planet of dreams, unconditional love, and fantasies, in Pisces, it is bringing a focus on the expectations you have of yourself and those around you.

An expectation is different than a need because one is based on a silent presumption of how things should be versus a boundary or personal standard that you have learned is an important part of life.

The energy today can make you begin to overthink things, to look for problems where none exist, to feel like a romantic partner or even a job is falling short of expectations.

But the secret is in being able to tune into your genuine needs.

You can expect that someone will always be able to show up for you, yet as humans we are imperfect, so a need would be for them to show up for you in the ways and times that are most important while understanding that everyone also has their own path.

Part of the Venus and Neptune energy is seeing the good in what you have; in the life, you are living, the relationship you are in, and even in the career, you have developed without overanalyzing and critiquing things to the point that you lose your joy.

The energy of these two planets can make challenges more apparent in relationships if they have been in a transitional phase, but they can also cast a surreal love-filled glow over those connections which are more spiritual and understanding in nature.

An important part of life and of love is being able to indulge in your imagination.

To see how things feel when you let yourself imagine the best possible outcome and then look for how life is aligning with that dream instead of picking apart the ways that it is not.

Today is a lesson in being able to have faith, focus on the good, and root yourself in the belief that everyone is always trying their best, including you.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, December 4, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As much as you always tend to focus on romantic relationships within your life, it is now time to shift that to what you love to do. This may show up as a life purpose, a career, or even some new and exciting endeavor.

Venus in Sagittarius rules the luckiest part of your life which is also connected to where all forms of abundance flow from.

Whether it is learning something new, starting a new side hustle, or even booking those travel plans you have been dreaming of, you are heading in a new direction.

As Neptune just turned direct yesterday, whatever you choose to do now is rooted in whatever you have been learning the past few months about reality versus truth. Take this opportunity to truly start living the life of your dreams.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Sagittarius is currently helping you focus more on self-love and how you can bring greater acceptance and understanding of your own truth. As much as you focus on these themes in your external life, you need to first find peace with them within.

Instead of looking for others to validate your beliefs or choices, when you can possess this inside of yourself, you truly become unstoppable. As Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces, it may create a moment of action in terms of your truth and the home and committed relationship you choose.

Sometimes it is about believing in your dreams instead of only discounting them as frivolous or impossible. What you validate for yourself is what you end up creating for your life.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As a Virgo, today’s energy affects you in the most profound of ways. Venus in Sagittarius is currently inspiring you to make changes and seek out new adventures within your home space while Neptune in Pisces is bringing greater clarity and truth to your romantic relationships.

Both areas are those you have been reflecting on for most of the year as Jupiter, the planet of good luck and expansion, has been moving through Pisces. The wonderful thing is that this is now the time when so much of what was unclear suddenly finds resolve.

You have to trust not just that things are improving and getting better but also the clarity that you are seeing. It may not mean things are as you had hoped they would be or that everything is figured out, but it does mean that you truly are entering a time of enormous abundance and love in your life. You owe it to yourself to enjoy it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.