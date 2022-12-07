7 Items To Wear That Men Find Irresistibly Attractive

Lingerie isn’t the be-all-end-all when it comes to sexy outfits. Corsets and lace and push-up bras are a lot of fun, but they’re also a little basic.

The point is — lingerie isn’t the ONLY sexy clothing choice you can make if you want to drive your man wild.

Think outside the box. Don’t settle for the same pink bustier that every other woman will be picking up at the local “all things sex” store on her way home from work next week.

Because there are other outfits out there that turn men on WAY more than a standard bra and panty set.

Here are 7 things to wear that men find irresistibly attractive:

1. Yoga pants​

Oh, Lululemon. Why are your products so much sexier than anything Victoria’s Secret currently has on its shelves?

Over the past few years, yoga pants have become a legit sexual fetish, and I get why. While lingerie leaves almost nothing to the imagination, yoga pants found a way to have it both ways.

They both cover everything AND show everything — how is that even possible?

Regardless, trust me, men would rather watch a woman show off her downward dog in her new yoga pants than watch a cheesy bustier fashion show any day.

2. Plaid schoolgirl skirt

Yeah, I know it’s gross to infantilize the opposite sex, but there is something legitimately thrilling about a grown woman in a green plaid Catholic schoolgirl skirt that hovers just above her knees.

Throw in some knee-high socks and … dead. I am dead.

3. Glasses

I know Liz Lemon isn’t technically a sexy librarian, but there is something about a woman hiding a withering stare behind a pair of thick black glasses that pushes way too many sub/dom buttons in the average man’s lizard brain.

4. Kinky boots

And I’m not just talking about the excellent Broadway musical.

Even if you don’t have a Quentin Tarantino-level foot fetish, it’s hard to not stare at the legs of a woman wearing knee- or thigh-high leather or latex boots. They just look so powerful, so constricting, so fierce.

The clicking of those heels — with some Nancy Sinatra playing in the background — will make your man forget about that dumb novelty lingerie store he drives past every day in about 2.2 seconds.

5. Leather jacket

Bad-a** women are sexy as hell, way sexier than a delicate lace underwear model.

An awesome leather jacket — think Sandy in the final scene of Grease — will make jaws drop all across Rydell High and beyond.

6. Sexy cosplay

Most men have pretty active sexual fantasy lives, whether they admit it or not.

But they’re not daydreaming about hooking up with naïve young maidens in babydoll nighties. They’re dreaming about having an erotic encounter with Harley Quinn, Lara Croft, Ramona Flowers from Scott Pilgrim, or that random anime woman they saw once but can’t seem to ever forget.

And sexy cosplay can make that happen.

If you want to get your man hot and bothered, ignore the Frederick’s of Hollywood and instead look towards Comic Con for inspiration. He’ll thank you later for making his fantasy come true.

7. Your favorite little black dress

No, really. Think about it like this — when your man sees you in lingerie, sex is already on the table.

It’s almost a foregone conclusion. There’s no surprise left, no intrigue or subtle suggestiveness. It’s pretty much ON at that point.

But your favorite black dress… looks so good on you.

And you’re so confident in it. We can tell you LOVE how you look in it.

That love is contagious and suddenly we start appreciating how the dress fits you just right and… yeah, we’re sold. We’re all in. Our end game might be seeing the lingerie you have on underneath, but it was that little black dress that did all the selling.

Alex Alexander is a pseudonym. The author of this article is known to YourTango but is choosing to remain anonymous.